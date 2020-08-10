Sentinel Trust Announces New Hire Class of 2020

HOUSTON, Aug 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, one of the nation's leading boutique wealth management firms and multi-family offices, is pleased to announce several new hires in response to continued organizational growth:

Scott E. Snyder , CFA, joins Sentinel Trust as a Vice President, Portfolio Manager, managing the firm's international equity strategy and expanding the firm's data analytics capabilities. Scott brings over two decades of experience in wealth and portfolio management, most recently as the Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Investments with an investment firm in the Denver, Colorado area.

"Each of these individuals brings immense talent and expertise in their respective fields," comments Lissa S. Gangjee, President and CEO, "We are excited to welcome them to the Sentinel Trust family and look forward to their continued success serving our clients."

About Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year-old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $4.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019.

