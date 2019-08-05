Sentinel Trust named Houston's Top Wealth Management Firm for fourth consecutive year

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, one of the nation's leading boutique wealth management firms and multi-family offices, is pleased to announce that, for the fourth consecutive year, the Houston Business Journal has named Sentinel Trust Houston's Top Wealth Management Firm. This is the fifth year that Sentinel Trust has been recognized and the fourth year it has been ranked first.

Sentinel Trust would also like to congratulate the other Houston-area firms that made the list this year.

The print version of the complete list can be seen here: https://www.sentineltrust.com/sentinel-trust-is-houstons-2019-top-wealth-management-firm/

About Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $4.3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com.

Media Contact:

Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, President and CEO

Executive Assistant: Marisol Paredes | d: 713.630.9633 | info@sentineltrust.com

SOURCE Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

