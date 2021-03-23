Sentinels To Commemorate VALORANT Masters Crown With Release Of Limited Edition NFT

The five-man roster battled through several weeks of open qualifiers beginning in January with over 128 entrants fighting to earn a spot in VALORANT Masters to determine the best team in North America.

About the Sentinels

Sentinels is a premiere esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. Launched in 2018, Sentinels have produced championship esports teams competing in Fortnite, VALORANT, Apex Legends and Halo. The Sentinels brand has rapidly become a globally recognized esports lifestyle and gaming organization, fielding icons such as Fortnite World Champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, and Paul "SnakeBite" Duarte, captain of the reigning Halo World Championship team. Sentinels are wholly-owned by P1 Esports, LLC.

