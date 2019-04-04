Sentrics Acquires SeniorTV to Expand Interactive Entertainment Choices for Seniors

CHICAGO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrics (formerly SeniorMetrics), which provides integrated technologies to the senior living industry, today announced that it is continuing to expand its suite of services to senior living communities by acquiring Akron, Ohio-based SeniorTV.

SeniorTV is America's leading provider of affordable television entertainment, community-specific programming, and Internet and WiFi solutions for senior living communities. Sentrics is the industry leader in helping senior living operators optimize their residents' safety and well-being through integrated technologies for resident communication, monitoring, engagement, and entertainment.

"For too long, seniors have only been able to use their TVs for passive entertainment," said Darin LeGrange, Chief Executive Officer of Sentrics. "By integrating SeniorTV into our existing multifaceted solution, we will transform the TV into something that empowers senior residents to step beyond mere entertainment and engage them, their families and the community through easy-to-use, two-way interaction."

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Rick Briggs and the rest of the SeniorTV team on the next phase of growth for Sentrics," added LeGrange. Rick Briggs, founder of SeniorTV, will remain as President and will have an expanded role leading marketing efforts for Sentrics as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Sentrics is building an integrated, data-driven technology platform to improve the quality of resident life within their rooms and their communities. Its solution:

Ensures resident safety through remote monitoring

Engages residents, their families, healthcare providers and the broader community

Entertains residents with customizable programming and ubiquitous online connectivity

Enriches residents' lives through new and improved access to resources

"This combination of leading companies brings a tremendous opportunity to improve seniors' lives through technology while helping care providers reduce operating costs and gain better data for decision-making," said Rick Briggs. "Becoming part of the Sentrics family allows us to play a larger role in helping a more active generation of seniors live more fulfilled lives. This new integration will create a dynamic offering never before seen within senior living."

About Sentrics

Sentrics is an integrated system of data-driven technology companies enabling greater transparency into the quality of life for residents, providers and families. The company partners with senior living operators to strengthen focus on the total well-being of each resident through actionable physical, medical, social and mental data. The company's integrated platform provides a comprehensive engagement offering designed to drive greater outcomes across the senior living care continuum. Platform services include emergency call, life safety, environmental and activity monitoring, entertainment, connectivity and life enrichment within a single building or throughout a sprawling campus. Sentrics is backed by Chicago-based private equity firm Periscope Equity LLC. For more information please visit www.sentrics.net.

About SeniorTV

Established in 1992, SeniorTV provides innovative solutions to the senior living industry, including high definition TV, resident Internet, community information channels, digital signage, fiberoptic bandwidth, live internal broadcasts and new Safe Phone fraud prevention telephone service. The company serves hundreds of thousands of seniors living in over 2,300 long-term care communities across the USA. For more information please visit www.seniortv.com

For more information contact: solutions@sentrics.net

