Sentrics and Coro Health Deliver Faith & Music Therapy to Senior Living Communities

Partnership includes one-click access to MusicFirst and CoroFaith from Engage360SM

Sentrics to offer complimentary Coro Health access during COVID-19 crisis

DALLAS and AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrics, the emerging technology leader in the senior living industry, and Coro Health, the industry leader for on-demand music therapy and faith offerings, today announced a joint partnership to deliver Coro Health's life-changing Music First and CoroFaith to the Sentrics' senior living customer base through a pre-integration with its Engage360 SM platform. Sentrics will also offer the clinically proven music and spiritual wellness streaming services for free during the COVID-crisis.

Available this summer, Engage360 is the new senior living engagement platform that turns a regular TV into an interactive entertainment, communication and concierge vehicle that improves overall resident health and satisfaction, family trust, and the caregivers' ability to take proactive steps to manage care. While it gives residents the ability to interact with the community and family—view the dining menu, community activities, TV programming, a personal calendar and more through the TV—its power stems from its ability to capture and share information with the entire Sentrics360 suite to provide a 360-degree view of the resident to help caregivers predict and prevent adverse events. With the Coro Health partnership, those same residents will have the ability to navigate and select music or faith-based programming from Coro Health too.

"Sentrics believes that the way to manage the health and wellbeing of today's more sophisticated residents is to address their physical, social, behavioral, and medical needs," said Darin LeGrange, Chief Executive Officer of Sentrics. "Adding one-click access to Coro Health gives residents the ability to change their behavior or improve their mood quickly."

MusicFirst is a proven, outcome-based, digital, and therapeutic audio platform with more than 1,500 music programs curated by renowned music therapists, music designers and neuroscientists. CoroFaith has the largest database of spiritual, religious, and wellness content addressing inter-faith needs within the healthcare community.

"We have clinically proven and published evidence that our therapeutic music reduces both agitation and depression," said David Schofman, Co-Founder of Coro Health. "This partnership is incredibly important to us because it expands our reach beyond the millions we support – helping even more residents in senior living communities."

For more information about Engage360, go to www.sentrics.net/engage360. For information about Coro Health, go to Coro Health.com. To take advantage of the complimentary Coro Health streaming services, go to https://corohealth.com/covid-19/

About Sentrics

Sentrics is a leader in senior living technology helping thousands of communities transform operations from hospitality to sophisticated care and risk management to improve outcomes while reducing costs. It partners with senior living operators to create a 360-degree view—physical, medical, social and behavioral—of the wellbeing of each resident. The company's integrated platform includes emergency call, life safety and monitoring, entertainment, engagement, and life enrichment within a single building or throughout a sprawling campus. For more information please visit www.sentrics.net.

About Coro Health

Coro Health is the industry leader for on-demand music therapy and faith offerings, serving more than one million daily users. Its clinically proven solutions include MusicFirst, which has a library of more than 1,500 music programs designed to support mental and physical wellbeing and reduce pharmacological intervention, and CoroFaith, which includes the largest database of inter-faith content within the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.CoroHealth.com.

