Sentrics Selected for Ten Mid-Market Elevate Communities

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrics Holdings, LLC., today announced that Elevate Senior Living has selected the entire Sentrics360 SM suite for its 10 planned Elevate branded communities. The communities, which will be constructed over the next five years, represent a lower-cost, high-quality concept that targets the 14 million middle-income seniors looking for more affordable Assisted Living and Memory Care communities. Elevate communities will have smaller footprints, multi-use common areas, enhanced staffing models and technology that surrounds the residents and staff. That technology includes the entire Sentrics360 suite to provide a 360-degree view of resident needs across physical, medical, social and behavioral health. Every Elevate building will include:

Ensure360 SM . Real time location services, contact tracing and case management integrated with sensors, sophisticated eCall and a robust integrated rules engine to keep residents safe, improve caregiver efficiency, and reduce the risk and expense of adverse events.

. Real time location services, contact tracing and case management integrated with sensors, sophisticated eCall and a robust integrated rules engine to keep residents safe, improve caregiver efficiency, and reduce the risk and expense of adverse events. Entertain360 SM . An easy-to-use, all-in-one infotainment platform that integrates resident TV with DVR, dedicated internet and voice services to give residents a modern, tech-based foundation.

. An easy-to-use, all-in-one infotainment platform that integrates resident TV with DVR, dedicated internet and voice services to give residents a modern, tech-based foundation. Engage360 SM . A powerful, interactive platform that engages a resident's mind, body and spirit as well as helps them interact with the community, family and friends, right from the TV.

. A powerful, interactive platform that engages a resident's mind, body and spirit as well as helps them interact with the community, family and friends, right from the TV. Enrich360SM. An AI-based platform that correlates, integrates and analyzes thousands of data points daily to predict and help prevent adverse events.

"As baby boomers accelerate their move into senior living, they will demand affordable and modern housing that delivers the conveniences of home and the care that provides a higher level of privacy and independence," said Sentrics CEO Darin LeGrange. "Elevate's new forward-thinking designs, which include a 360-degree view of the residents' needs, will help maintain both the dignity and a sense of pride residents want while giving the caregivers and staff the information they need to predict and act on resident needs. This improves the overall health and wellbeing of the resident, makes communities more efficient and gives families peace of mind that the residents are well cared for."

Sentrics is the emerging technology leader in the senior living industry. It is helping communities nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management models. It's game-changing Sentrics360 suite includes life safety, emergency call, contact tracing and case management; 3-in-1 entertainment; whole-health engagement; and AI-based insights and is used in part by more than 5,500 communities.

Elevate Senior Living is targeting to break ground on its first Elevate community in Florida in the first quarter of 2021 and plans to go live with its first residents in the third quarter, 2021. The Elevate team chose Sentrics following a six-month vendor evaluation. Key selection criteria included leading-edge technology that supported its high-quality living and affordability goals. Because Sentrics360 integrates four platforms that have been provided and supported traditionally by four different vendors, it is much easier to use, manage, support and share information between the platforms automatically to provide a 360-degree resident view. Elevate was also pleased that the solution's bundled pricing met its TCO objectives.

"We are implementing the entire Sentrics360 suite because it integrates life safety, entertainment, engagement and care insights into one complete, easy-to-use solution," said Joseph Jasmon, Founding Partner and Operator of Elevate Senior Living. "We designed our buildings to allow our staff to be more responsive to the needs of our residents, and to support their individual experiences. Sentrics built its solutions to help community staff anticipate and provide for residents before they need help. It's a partnership grounded in meeting the needs of residents in very sophisticated and unique ways."

Hear Mr. Jasmon speak about this new Elevate model at the BUILD2020 conference today at 10:45 AM CT. He will speak with Sentrics Executive Vice President of Sales, Rick Taylor, about Building for the New Normal: Have you Reassessed your Technology Needs?

Sentrics is a leader in senior living technology helping thousands of communities transform operations from hospitality to sophisticated care and risk management to improve outcomes while reducing costs. It partners with senior living operators to create a 360-degree view—physical, medical, social and behavioral—of the wellbeing of each resident. The company's integrated platform includes emergency call, life safety and monitoring, entertainment, engagement, and life enrichment within a single building or throughout a sprawling campus. For more information please visit www.sentrics.net.

