Sentrium Adds Edgecore to VyOS Hardware Compatibility List and Announces Distribution Partnership with EPS Global

BARCELONA, Spain, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrium has today announced a partnership with Edgecore Networks to provide official support for VyOS on Edgecore hardware, and with EPS Global, a worldwide distributor of open networking solutions. EPS Global will distribute and integrate Sentrium's VyOS feature-rich open-source OS on Edgecore network appliance platforms as part of its hardware and software offering to managed network service providers and enterprise customers.

The goal of such cooperation is to facilitate choosing the hardware for running the VyOS on for customers. Sentrium will provide technical support to VyOS versions created to be launched on the provided specific hardware models. Their compatibility with Edgecore solutions has been thoroughly tested by Sentrium so that it can guarantee an expected highest performance on supported devices.

The Edgecore Network Appliance Platform utilizes standard Intel® x86 architecture that provides openness and flexibility to fulfill various use cases in different vertical markets. With the advent of SDN and NFV, the platform supports open-source-based software or 3rd party VNFs that enable Service Providers to deliver and deploy innovative services and applications with agility and scalability. SAF Series devices - SAF51015I and SAF51003I have been tested for compatibility with VyOS. These and other network appliances are available for purchase through selected resellers .

In the emerging 5G networks and edge computing, the platform is an excellent choice for Service Providers to deliver Residential and Enterprise vCPE/uCPE solutions from the communication center.

The platform supports a range of fixed Gigabit and 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports for connectivity along with internal M.2 SSD and HDD storage options, which are all contained within a compact desktop form-factor.

From a simple VPN concentrator to a data-center router and variety tools in between, VyOS on Edgecore hardware offers a comprehensive open networking solution with high performance and advanced support for numerous technologies.

VyOS can be easily deployed on Edgecore hardware from an ISO image prepared by the VyOS team. It is scalable and has many configurable features, which continuously improve with new versions. Merging of VyOS and Edgecore will empower users with multigigabit routing while offering a convenient CLI along with a wide choice of VPN and Firewall technologies for either wired or wireless network management. This combination allows for the creation of powerful open networking appliances utilizing both open hardware and open software.

Yuriy Andamasov, Community and Business Coordinator of VyOS Project said: "Due to our partnership with EdgeCore, we gained profitable opportunities for customers. We developed and tested optimized system versions for Edgecore hardware. Therefore now everyone can build prebuilt images using appropriate makefile targets, while subscribers with support or corp access can download them. This cooperation is not only about thinking of others, hearing others, and finding middle ground. It is an understanding of the benefits. Cooperation means that teams can grow as a result of participation; it is fertile soil for new achievements."

"We are pleased to work with one of the industry pioneers, Sentrium, in supporting the open source router and firewall platform VyOS, which is now supported on Edgecore's network appliance products, the SAF51003I and SAF51015I. This partnership further enables Edgecore's appliance platform to support different deployment options and meet evolving customer requirements," said Lukasz Lukowski, VP, Edgecore EMEA Sales.

"EPS Global has long been an advocate of the open networking model, enabling our customers to leverage network disaggregation, open source software, white box economics, and software-defined standards to significantly reduce CapEx and OpEx," said Colin Lynch, CEO of EPS Global. "Our alignment with Sentrium will prove invaluable to our customers who are rolling out next-gen networking applications at the 5G edge, requiring high performance and security. The combined strengths of Edgecore's pioneering whitebox network appliances together with Sentrium's VyOS open source router and firewall platform should open up huge business opportunities for our customers."

About VyOS

VyOS project started in 2013 as a fork of Vyatta Core when the open-source Vyatta version was discontinued. Now VyOS is a fully open-source network OS that provides a wide range of features for any network, from small business to Internet service provider. It runs on commodity x86 hardware from desktop router boards to large servers, as well as virtualized in all popular hypervisors and multiple cloud hosting platforms including VMware, KVM, Xen, Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and more. Its aim is to provide the reliability and user experience of traditional hardware routers, without getting tied to any specified hardware or software vendor. Unified command-line interface and HTTP API for all functions, built-in configuration versioning and archiving, and reversible image upgrades allow network admins to make configuration changes easily.

About Edgecore

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer a choice of commercial and open-source NOS, and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com

About EPS Global

EPS Global was established in 1999 and is a leading franchised distributor for specialized IT components and semiconductors used in data networking and storage, virtualization, cloud, and the Internet of Things. EPS Global sits at the center of the open networking ecosystem, bringing together hardware and open NOS software to provide turnkey solutions for any use case, delivering value and expertise to your business. EPS's Engineering team offers advice on the best product set to suit your business needs, offering software configuration and bundling of solutions for hassle-free, consolidated shipments. EPS has local language and currency support in each of its 28 locations, and provides stock availability from its regional distribution hubs worldwide, minimizing lead times. For more information see www.epsglobal.com.

