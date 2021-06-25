Sentry co-founder Dr. William Kirsh appointed to Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine

"The appointment of Dr. Kirsh to this important state-level body speaks to the incredible depth of experience my friend and business partner has amassed not only in medicine, but also in fields like entrepreneurship, technology and influencing public policy," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, CP, CEO of Sentry Data Systems. "It also reflects the deep bench of Sentry's talent and the real-world expertise we put to use every day on behalf of our customers."

Kirsh, one of four appointees Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced to the seven-member board, previously served on the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners. There, he was heavily involved in modernizing the National Licensing Exam, a precursor to the United States Medical Licensing Examination, through extensive use of technology.

Kirsh said his experience will prove valuable in his new role at a time when technology and the concept of a "hospital without walls" are revolutionizing healthcare.

"This appointment is a huge honor and a highlight of my more than 30 years of being in practice," Kirsh said. "I bring a unique set of skills, having worked on testing instruction for physician licensing and technologies including data, machine learning and artificial intelligence. I also practice medicine in an acute-care setting, so I believe I have a lot to offer to the board and to the physicians in the state of Florida."

Kirsh, who is on the medical staff at the University of Miami Hospital, is board certified in family medicine, geriatrics, and hospice and palliative medicine. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and Florida Society of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners and the Dade County Osteopathic Medical Association.

About Sentry Data Systems, Inc.

Sentry Data Systems, Inc. is a pioneer in providing technology solutions that help healthcare providers address their three biggest challenges: reducing total cost of care, managing compliance and producing better quality. Thousands of hospitals and care locations across the country rely on Sentry's integrated platform for their solutions, which provide decision support for millions of unique patients and have helped hospital systems and IDNs realize billions of dollars in documented savings.

