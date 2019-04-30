Sentry Insurance announces data-driven enhancements to workers' compensation claims analytics program

This program aligns with the company's longstanding dedication to effective claim resolutions while maintaining transparency and communication with their customers. By leveraging a series of predictive models, Sentry claims professionals are able to make an earlier, more comprehensive and continual assessment of each workers' compensation claim.

"With this technology, our claims professionals will be able to instantly recognize key relationships between dozens of variables involved in each workers' compensation claim," said Michele Dufresne, Chief Claims Officer. "This insight is invaluable throughout the lifecycle of the claim—particularly when it comes to managing potentially severe claims."

Sentry claims professionals are known for their experience across a range of industries, their commitment to communication, and their solution-focused approach. This program emphasizes these attributes, providing the team with a valuable tool built on cutting-edge technology.

"Our program takes the results of comprehensive and complex data analytics and presents it to our claims staff in a clear and easy-to-understand format," said Dufresne. "We believe that the human element is just as powerful as technology. The way we put the two together in this program enhances our ability to achieve the best possible outcomes for all involved."

The workers' compensation claims analytics program assesses both structured and unstructured data, from first notice of loss throughout the lifecycle of the claim. Not only does this data assist claims professionals in determining appropriate courses of action, it also provides key information that can lead to quantifiable savings for employers and their employees—reduced claims costs and treatment expenses, more efficient claims resolutions, and improved return-to-work timelines for injured employees.

