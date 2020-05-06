Sentry Insurance Foundation commits more than $1 million to coronavirus relief support

STEVENS POINT, Wis., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sentry Insurance Foundation announced today it is committing $1.07 million to coronavirus relief efforts as Americans face unprecedented challenges resulting from the worldwide pandemic. The mutual insurer's efforts are focused on making a direct impact at the community level, with donations to local United Way organizations across the country, as well as making contributions in honor of customers who have adjusted their operations in response to the changing needs of the country.

"At Sentry, we're committed to helping those we serve get through this very difficult time," said Pete McPartland, chairman of the board, president, CEO of Sentry and chairman of the Sentry Foundation. "We also understand help is needed at the heart of our communities. By partnering with local organizations—from United Way to other community groups—we hope to lift up our communities and work together to overcome the obstacles we face."

A longtime supporter of United Way, the Foundation's donation will be distributed to 15 local United Way organizations where Sentry employees live and work, as well as Maui, the home of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. An additional matching program encourages employees to join the company in supporting their communities. In the last few weeks, across the country the United Way has seen a more than 200 percent increase in calls from people looking for food, financial assistance and housing. They're dedicated to coordinating their vast network of resources and connecting as many people as they can to assistance.

"We are grateful for the Sentry Insurance Foundation's continued partnership and trust as United Ways face extraordinary hardship," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President of United Way Worldwide. "Their generous donation will make many programs possible, supporting critical health, education, and economic support during this global crisis."

Recognizing policyholders who have pivoted to manufacture COVID-19 supplies

Every day, businesses insured by Sentry—both small and large—are adjusting their operations to serve the immediate needs of their communities. The Sentry Foundation will recognize these efforts by making contributions in the customers' names to charities of their choice.

Donations have already been made on behalf of Lakeview Industries, SISU, Thermoformed Plastics of New England and Vista Color for their efforts in converting their operations to make ventilators and personal protective equipment.

Sentry is one of the country's largest mutual insurance companies, currently ranked No. 685 on the Fortune 1000 list. Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates throughout the U.S., including about 2,500 in central Wisconsin.

About the Sentry Insurance Foundation

The Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sentry. Funding priorities include education support, workforce development, United Way, and local organizations that work to improve and enhance the quality of life in the communities where we work, live, and play.

SOURCE Sentry Insurance

Related Links

http://sentry.com

