Sentry Insurance Foundation donates $200,000 to Maui United Way for Coronavirus relief support

"At Sentry, we're committed to helping those we serve get through this very difficult time," said Pete McPartland, chairman of the board, president, and CEO of Sentry, and chairman of the Sentry Foundation. "We also understand help is needed at the heart of our communities. By partnering with local organizations—from United Way to other community groups—we hope to lift up our communities and work together to overcome the challenges we face."

As the title sponsor of the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the last three years, and through the 2029-2030 PGA TOUR Season, Sentry has made a commitment to work year-round to build community on Maui and support the island's charities.

"We think of Maui as our home away from home and have come to understand first-hand the unique challenges faced by the people of Maui," said Stephanie Smith, vice president and chief marketing and brand officer, Sentry. "Those challenges are even more present during these uncertain times and we believe the most meaningful way we can help is to support to organizations that are ingrained in the community that can best identify and serve its needs."

A longtime supporter of United Way, the Foundation's donation to Maui United Way is one of 15 donations to local United Way organizations where Sentry employees live and work, as well as Maui. An additional matching program encourages employees to join the company in supporting their communities.

In the past few weeks, United Way nationally has seen a more than 200 percent increase in calls from people looking for food, financial assistance, and housing. The organization is dedicated to coordinating its vast network of resources and connecting as many people as they can to assistance.

"We're grateful for Sentry's continued support as we face this extraordinary hardship," said Nicholas Winfrey, president and CPO, Maui United Way. "Their donation will make many programs possible, supporting the health, education, economic opportunities and provide a safety net for those we serve."

"On behalf of the people of Maui County, I extend my deep appreciation to Sentry Insurance for its generous donation to Maui United Way," Mayor Michael Victorino said. "With more than 33,500 unemployment claims in Maui County since mid-March because of the COVID-19 emergency shutdown, our people are hurting, and Sentry's financial assistance will help us get through this crisis and emerge stronger than ever—Maui County strong!"

Recognizing policyholders who have pivoted to manufacture COVID-19 supplies

Every day, businesses insured by Sentry—both small and large—are adjusting their operations to serve the immediate needs of their communities. The Sentry Foundation will recognize these efforts by making contributions of $5,000 each in the customers' names to charities of their choice.

Donations have already been made on behalf of Lakeview Industries, SISU, Thermoformed Plastics of New England (TPNE), and Vista Color for their efforts in converting their operations to make critical equipment and supplies such as low cost ventilators and PPE.

Sentry is one of the country's largest mutual insurance companies, currently ranked No. 685 on the Fortune 1000 list. Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates throughout the U.S., including about 2,500 in central Wisconsin.

About the Sentry Insurance Foundation

The Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sentry. Funding priorities include education support, workforce development, United Way, and local organizations that work to improve and enhance the quality of life in the communities where we work, live, and play.

