Sentry Insurance Renews ATA Business Solutions Featured Product Agreement for Fourth Year

ARLINGTON, Va., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced that a number of coverages, claims, and safety services of Sentry Insurance, a mutual insurance provider specializing in transportation insurance, have been renewed as ATA Business Solutions Featured Products for the fourth year in a row.

"Every day, trucking companies work hard and take financial risks in order to grow their businesses and continue providing America's transportation needs," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Products like the ones offered by Sentry Insurance allow motor carriers and other industry stakeholders to have confidence in the operational decisions they make."

Rated A+ by A.M. Best for 27 straight years, Sentry has experience designing individualized protection for trucking operations of all sizes. The Sentry coverages to be recognized as ATA Business Solutions Featured Products include auto liability, auto physical damage, and motor truck cargo. Beyond offering the customized coverages and specialized claims handling fleets need to protect their businesses, Sentry's safety services program offers access to Certified Directors of Safety, safety and compliance consultants, and other resources to help strengthen a motor carrier's culture of safety.

"We're proud to continue supporting the trucking industry through our involvement in the ATA Featured Product program," said Scott Miller, Sentry Insurance president – National Accounts, Regional Insurance, and Transportation. "From owner-operators to large fleets, building a culture of safety amongst our clients and those who share the roadway with them is important to us—and we know it's important to the ATA, too. With more than 110 years in business, we have the experience to adapt to changing conditions in the industry while keeping our clients protected every step of the way."

For more information or to locate an agent, visit sentry.com.

A complete list of ATA Featured Product companies is available at www.atabusinesssolutions.com or by calling 866-821-3468.

At Sentry, we understand what you're looking for in an insurance company. Because we've been there ourselves. We got our start in 1904, when members of the Wisconsin Retail Hardware Association formed their own insurance company. But it was the true strength of personalized care and Midwest roots that became hallmarks of the Sentry name. Since then—never forgetting our roots—we've grown to become one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance companies in the nation. With more than $17.3 billion in assets, more than $5.1 billion in policyholder surplus, and an A+ (superior) rating from A.M. Best, the industry's leading rating authority, we provide peace of mind to about one million customers.* One conversation at a time.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

*Assets and policyholder surplus are as of December 31, 2018, and represent the aggregate total for all members of the Sentry Insurance Group and are not reflective of any individual underwriting company. A+ (superior) A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) current as of May 2018. See ambest.com for rating information.

Property and casualty coverages are underwritten by a member of the Sentry Insurance Group, Stevens Point, WI. Individual life insurance, group annuities, and individual annuities are issued and administered by Sentry Life Insurance Company, Stevens Point, WI. For a complete listing of companies, visit sentry.com. Policies, coverages, benefits, and discounts are not available in New York and select other states. See policy for complete coverage details.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

