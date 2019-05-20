Sentry rated A+ by A.M. Best for 28th year in a row

STEVENS POINT, Wis., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After concluding its annual review in May, A.M. Best, the insurance industry's leading rating authority, assigned Sentry Insurance an A+ (Superior) rating. It's the 28th consecutive year Sentry has received the rating. The rating confirms Sentry's financial strength and superior ability to pay its customers' future claims.

"We appreciate the recognition of an A+ rating from A.M. Best for the 28th straight year," said Todd Schroeder, Sentry Chief Financial Officer and President – Life & Annuities. "The exclusivity and longevity of this rating reflects the hard work of all our associates and retirees."

Less than 15 percent of U.S.-based property and casualty insurance companies earn the A+ rating—even fewer have achieved it for more than a quarter-century.

In support of its A+ rating, A.M. Best points to Sentry's balance sheet strength, which achieves the rating authority's highest ranking of "strongest" for risk-adjusted capitalization. A.M. Best also recognizes Sentry's consistent underwriting and favorable levels of investment income, well-diversified business mix, strong management team, and enterprise risk management processes that assist in meeting corporate profitability and preservation of capital goals.

About Sentry

At Sentry, we can help your business succeed with commercial insurance and related products. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin and with more than 4,000 employees nationwide, we're one of the largest and financially strongest mutual insurance companies in the United States. With more than $17.6 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of more than $5.4 billion, and an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best, the industry's leading rating authority, we provide peace of mind to about one million customers.*

Our core focus is commercial insurance, offering property and casualty, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial auto, trucking, employee benefits, annuities, life, and 401(k) programs to companies among the Fortune 500, as well as Main Street, USA. Our safety improvement programs can also help you reduce your losses and improve your bottom line.

*Assets and policyholder surplus as of December 31, 2018, and represent the aggregate total for all members of the Sentry Insurance Group and are not reflective of any individual underwriting company. A+ (Superior) A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) current as of May 2019. See ambest.com for rating information.

SOURCE Sentry Insurance