Sentry Security Enters a Strategic Partnership with 911INFORM and RapidSOS

Two great state-of-the-art security system solutions work together to provide unparalleled security, mitigate risk, and ensure legal compliance.

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Security, the Midwest's preeminent full-service security system integrator and go-to expert in incorporating the latest in new security technologies to keep businesses safe, is pairing the capabilities of 911INFORM with RapidSOS.

911INFORM is the only notification and security management platform that delivers digital communication between local authorities and organizations by providing a direct communication path of emergency system signals for E911 events. For example, a regular analog call to 911 informing the dispatcher of an emergency provides minimal information. Instead, with 911INFORM, a call to 911 gives first responders a pinpoint location of an emergency call's origin, notifies local authorities, and texts key on-site personnel. Plus, it instantly provides them with a detailed map of the premises and allows them to control the building's security system, including doors, lights, and security cameras. As a result, police arriving on the scene of a 911 emergency event, such as an active shooter scenario, no longer have to risk getting shot by blindly entering a building. Instead, they have the information to locate the shooter and the capability to control access to neutralize the individual quickly. This speed to effectiveness is crucial considering there have been more than 250 mass shootings in 2022 and that every 15 seconds an active shooter has unrestricted access to people, he will claim another victim.

Sentry Security's RapidSOS and 911INFORM is one of the only software platforms that meet Federal regulations of Keri's law and the Ray Baum act; in fact, the combined solution surpasses those requirements. So besides keeping businesses compliant with the law, they significantly reduce the liability risk to owners of multi-line telephone systems - MLTS.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is the world's first emergency data platform that securely links life-saving data from 400M connected devices directly to first responders. It empowers Emergency Communication Centers with faster data-enriched incident responses by sharing critical life-saving on-scene data to 911 personnel in an emergency.

About Sentry Security

Founded in 1991, Sentry Security has installed over 20,000 security systems in the Midwest. In addition, Sentry currently monitors and maintains 5,000 commercial security systems and delivers customized solutions tailored specifically to each business.

Sentry specializes in installing integrated intrusion detection, access, and video systems, with services that deliver valuable business intelligence information and make you more secure. Their primary focus is integrating them seamlessly with your current system so that any business owner can use them without being overwhelmed and unsure what to do if an emergency occurs.

