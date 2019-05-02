Senzer Closes UK Government Innovation Fund Credit Facility

LONDON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senzer is proud to announce it is the recipient of a credit facility from Innovate UK, the United Kingdom Government backed department that funds only a select number of business that can demonstrate extraordinary innovation and potential to the UK economy.

After a rigorous application process, the facility was awarded to Senzer as part of Innovate UK's programme of fostering innovation SMEs to commercialise their unique technology offerings globally. Over 2 years to the end of 2019, a total of up to £50 million is available for innovation projects in order to broaden the range of financial support available to businesses at all stages of innovation. The award was made to Senzer to complete the experimental development and accelerate scale up of its unique range of respiratory cannabinoid products to patients and consumers worldwide. Innovate UK is innovation agency of the United Kingdom Research and Innovation, an executive non-departmental public body sponsored by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

"We are very excited to have received this facility which is a real validation of both the opportunity and innovation created by Senzer as we commercialise our unique technology around the world," said Finance Operations Manager Samantha Simpson. "Contributions from across all team members were made to the extensive application and we are very pleased our efforts have been recognised with success! The Innovate UK facility is a real endorsement of Senzer, it's team and products and we look forward to putting the funds towards scaling the manufacturing line of our inhaler products."

About SENZER

SENZER Ltd. is a U.K.-based inhalation technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapeutic delivery systems of cannabinoid products, and it is developing a pipeline of inhalation and delivery products to meet unmet medical needs. Senzer's platform is based around a patented device that allows swift and effective inhaled delivery of cannabinoids, as well as other active pharmaceuticals.

