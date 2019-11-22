Senzer's Respiratory Cannabinoid Device Notches Up Another Design Award

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senzer's pharmaceutical cannabinoid device has won another major design award, with the German Design Council commending the unique inhaler for having 'a clear modern design that perfectly combines ergonomics and functionality'.

The award is the third design success for Senzer's Class IIa Medical Device, which is breath-activated and delivers a precise dose of pharmaceutical cannabinoids, and has been used in a clinical setting for treating side effects linked to cancer treatment. Senzer believes its patented and unique platform -- described as Systemic inhaled Drug Delivery (SiDD) -- holds considerable advantages over other means of cannabinoid intake, such as oral, as well as other respiratory offerings, such as vaping.

The German Design Council said the criteria for its award was for 'projects that truly represent pioneering contributions to the German and international design landscape.' Senzer won the prize for Excellent Product Design in the category of 'Medical, Rehabilitation and Health Care'

'The pharmaceutical inhaler features a clear, modern design that perfectly combines ergonomics and functionality,' a statement by the jury read. 'The compact inhaler is intuitive and convenient to use and can also be used on the move.'

The award description explained that the device 'is the first pharmaceutical multi-use inhaler for systemic drug delivery. It is capable of quickly and effectively delivering pharmaceuticals into the bloodstream for the relief of cancer treatment side effects. SiDD's unique micro-engineered design is optimised for deep lung drug deliver and systemic effect. Clinical trials showed the SiDD provides systemic delivery in two minutes, compared with 1.5 hours for a tablet.'

The latest success follows on awards earlier this year, from the Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world's oldest independent design organisation, and the Chicago-based GOOD DESIGN ® Awards, in which the inhaler was recognised for 'revolutionising the delivery of systemic medications through the lungs.'

'The validation from such a prestigious body as the German Design Council again underlines that we have a unique breakthrough product, engineered to address the concerns of those who may benefit from cannabinoid treatment,' said Paul Young, Head of Design & Engineering. 'It also reflects the extensive R&D work we have done to date, which is a vital foundation now that we are moving into full commercialisation.'

Senzer recently received approval of a CE mark for its device, and has plans to launch in the European unlicensed medicine sector, known as Specials. The Company believes the device has numerous applications in mainstream consumer healthcare, as the SiDD platform is capable of delivering many varieties and formulations of cannabinoids, from both botanical and synthetic sources.

SENZER



SENZER Ltd. is a U.K.-based inhalation technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapeutic delivery systems of cannabinoid products, and it is developing a pipeline of inhalation and delivery products to meet unmet medical needs. Senzer's platform is based around a patented device that allows swift and effective inhaled delivery of cannabinoids, as well as other active pharmaceuticals.

