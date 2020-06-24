Senzime Expands US Sales Team and Signs Additional Distribution Agreements

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senzime AB (publ) today announces that the company has initiated its Sales Ramp Up in the US to establish a direct sales force in key territories and that the company has signed distribution agreements for the Midwest and Northwest territories.



"I am proud to say that our strategy is now materializing in the US. Bringing distributors Clinical Technology and Co-Medical on board together with a direct sales team gives us a strong and agile position to transform the US market and introduce the cutting-edge TetraGraph technology to physicians nationwide", says Pia Renaudin, CEO Senzime.

Senzime Inc.'s President & General Manager Christopher Estes has together with Neal Smith, US VP Sales initiated the recruitment of a direct sales force that will be ready to meet accumulated demands as US hospitals now are restarting elective surgery procedures.

The US is the largest medical device market in the world representing 40 percent of global sales. By 2023, it is expected to grow to $208 billion. The country has more than 6,000 hospitals.

Senzime's TetraGraph neuromuscular monitor is a unique digital system designed to address the needs of perioperative monitoring of physiologic data in surgical patients receiving general anesthesia and muscle relaxation using neuromuscular blocking drugs (NMBAs). The TetraGraph is based on over 10 years of R&D and uses advanced algorithms and EMG-technology to stimulate, analyze and display the patient's muscle function in real-time.

