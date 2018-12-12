SeoSamba Announces Email Marketing Platform Built for Franchises Businesses and WordPress Websites Owners

CAMDEN, Del., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SeoSamba, a leading marketing and sales automation software provider, just announced the release of its email marketing software services.

Subscriptions, which can be purchased stand-alone or as part of the marketing & sales automation software suite, are charged by how many emails organizations need to send each month, and not by the number of stored contacts.

Besides free contacts storage, SeoSamba email marketing users also enjoy access to free social marketing curation and scheduling tools, web analytics, and search engine keyword tracking tools.

In addition, SeoSamba's premium services combine a centralized blogging platform, as well as SEO execution service for multi-website owners. WordPress users can also publish blog posts through SeoSamba's centralized blog editor to any number of independent WordPress blogs, or websites, and then let SeoSamba create email campaigns from these posts in a few clicks.

"Email marketing is powerful, but it gets even better when it ties in with the rest of your digital marketing," comments Michel Leconte, SeoSamba's CEO, before adding "I love this feature, no more wasting time re-creating content for your newsletters. Instead, you pick an email digest template, select your latest posts, add an intro, and watch your newsletter email being almost magically assembled before you."

Recently recognized as a Top Franchise Marketing provider by Entrepreneur Magazine, SeoSamba is further innovating by offering custom multi-locations businesses subscriptions.

"A franchisor or corporate marketing department can purchase a single subscription, and share it across any number of locations," says Lili Muntian, SeoSamba service delivery manager, and continues "...saving thousands of dollars annually in the process, in fact it could amount to $10K a year in savings over competing solutions for a network of just 10 franchisees, all the while accessing features uniquely designed for them, such as contact lists sharing and management across territories."

The unique SeoSamba franchise and multi-location email marketing features provide the following benefits:

Easily design, and approve templates to make them instantly available to one's network.

Automatically localize network-wide emails sent from corporate using the relevant franchisee's data, including name, email, territory name, and contact information when emailing their contacts.

Automatically localize embedded links to the relevant pages and blog posts on franchisees websites.

The SeoSamba platform keeps giving when used in conjunction with the acclaimed open source SeoToaster CMS, Shopping Cart, and CRM solutions to power your website, and manage all customers relationships.

Email campaigns, open rates, and link clicks show up directly in SeoToaster Ultimate CRM's timeline records, along with web analytics, and even phone calls when using SeoSamba's call tracking services, creating a powerful bird's eye view of prospect engagement with your business.

SeoSamba will showcase its email marketing software at the 2019 International Franchise Association convention at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from Feb. 23 to 27 in booth #424.

About SeoSamba

SeoSamba marketing and sales automation software suite is used by thousands of businesses, small and large around the world with service centers in the United States and Europe. Its software is private labeled by solutions providers & media companies and available in 14 languages.

SeoSamba combines Email, SEO reporting and execution, centralized blogging for WordPress and SeoToaster powered websites, PPC, Social marketing, CRM, website builder along with call-tracking, analytics and more under one roof at an affordable price.

SeoSamba's Hub & Spoke technology is particularly well-suited to franchises businesses as it amplifies marketing effectiveness as franchises scale their brand's footprint. They enjoy incremental mechanical benefits in their franchise recruitment efforts from participating franchisees while generating more leads in local markets.

SeoSamba offers turnkey services including franchise development and franchise brand marketing for local lead generation packages. SeoSamba also let you connect, then centrally market and SEO WordPress websites with a free or premium plugin.

