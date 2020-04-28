SeparationScreen Brings Customized Cough Screen and Sneeze Guard Virus-Barrier Solutions to Help Keep Employees and Customers Safe in The Workplace

SeparationScreen is designed to protect employees and customers from airborne, virus-containing droplets caused by speaking, sneezing, laughing or coughing, that could infect those who have face-to-face interactions.

"As the global economy begins to reopen, it is extremely important for businesses to protect employees and customers during the ongoing pandemic," said SimScreen® President Gillian Peralta. "We have developed a solution that allows customers and employees to feel safe in the workplace. The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to challenge businesses in unique ways. Not only do they have to ensure the health and safety of both customers and workers, they also are grappling with managing an ever-changing regulatory environment. By adding a SeparationScreen to an office or facility, business owners are taking a proactive approach to helping reduce person-to-person spread of the virus and creating a safer workplace."

It is designed for use in offices, gyms, grocery stores, nail salons, retail stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, small businesses, doctor offices, auto dealerships, veterinary hospitals or clinics, leasing offices, dental offices and countless other settings. The SeparationScreen product is also known generically as: sneeze guards, cough screens, store partitions, COVID-19 safety screens, coronavirus screens for desk, and counter safety partitions.

SeparationScreen product highlights include:

Transparent coronavirus safety screen

Solid, heavy-duty transparent barrier to limit spread of germs

0.25" thick clear acrylic provides ideal visibility and safety

Pass-through window

Uninterrupted sightlines and maximum protection from airborne droplets

Variety of sizes to fit all desks, countertops, workstations and tables

Rubber tread strips on foot for stability

Easy to clean and sterilize

Available in both standard and customized sizes

About SimScreen®

SimScreen® is a division of DiaMedical USA — a multi-vendor distributor and manufacturer of healthcare equipment and supplies. Founded by Jeff Ambrose, CEO in 2011, DiaMedical USA is a leader in healthcare simulation. DiaMedical USA has been proud to source over one million masks for hospitals, fire stations, first responders and end users during the coronavirus pandemic. The company also assisted FEMA and state governments with hospital beds, face shields, masks and other PPE products.

