SepioPrime Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio Systems , the leader in Rogue Device Mitigation (RDM), today announced the availability of SepioPrime in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Sepio Systems customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Sepio Systems' Rogue Device Mitigation security suite offers three unique solutions by leveraging device management, physical layer fingerprinting, and machine learning to monitor, defend, and respond immediately to cybersecurity incidents from malicious hardware attacks and threat patterns.

SepioPrime provides security teams with an ultimate, enhanced visibility into their organization's hardware assets and behavior in real-time, providing a comprehensive solution for protecting organizations from hardware-based attacks and threats. Through a combination of physical fingerprinting technology and device behavior analytics, Sepio Systems software-only solution offers instant detection and response to any threat or breach attempt coming from a manipulated or infected element.

"At Sepio Systems, our team is dedicated to protecting our customers from threat actors who are attempting to gain access across devices and networks by implanting rogue hardware," said Yossi Appleboum, CEO Sepio Systems. "Using our physical fingerprinting technology and machine learning algorithm, Sepio provides complete mitigation for malicious hardware attacks before they can cause any harm."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Sepio's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Sepio Systems

Sepio is disrupting the cyber-security industry by uncovering hidden hardware attacks. Sepio Prime provides security teams with full visibility into their hardware assets and their behavior in real time. A comprehensive policy enforcement module allows administrators to easily define granular device usage rules and continuously monitor and protect their infrastructure. Leveraging a combination of physical fingerprinting technology together with device behavior analytics, Sepio's software-only solution offers instant detection and response to any threat or breach attempt coming from a manipulated or infected element. Learn more: www.sepio.systems

