Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, Product, Test Type, Pathogen, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology (Microbiology, PCR, Sequencing, Biomarkers), Product (Reagents, Assay, Instruments, Software), Test Type (Lab, POC), Pathogen (Bacterial, Viral, Fungal), End User (Hospital, Pathology Lab) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 771 million by 2026 from USD 503 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The demand is expected to grow due to the rising incidence of sepsis, a growing number of surgical procedures, high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and increasing availability of a wide variety of sepsis diagnostic devices. The sepsis diagnostics industry is segmented on the technology, product, method, pathogen, test type, end-user, and region.



The blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry, by end-user, in 2021



Based on end-users, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The blood culture accounted for the largest share of the market due to the increasing incidences of sepsis coupled with the growing adoption of blood culture techniques for the diagnosis of sepsis.



The blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market, by product, in 2021



The market, by product, is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. The blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry due to the usage of blood culture testing as the standard diagnostic method for the diagnosis and identification of sepsis across the globe.



North America accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market



North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the extensive availability of advanced sepsis diagnostic technologies, well-established distribution channels, and significant public awareness about the clinical benefits of diagnostic products in risk assessment for infectious diseases.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sepsis Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.3 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Method, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.4 Asia-Pacific: Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Product and Country (2021)

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Sepsis

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.2.1.3 Growing Funding for Sepsis-Related Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automated Diagnostic Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Rapid Diagnostic/Poc Techniques for Early Sepsis Diagnosis

5.2.3.2 Evolution of Novel Biomarkers for Sepsis Diagnosis

5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Limited Protocols for Sepsis Diagnosis

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 COVID-19 Impact on the Sepsis Diagnostics Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Pricing Trend Analysis

5.8 Reimbursement Scenario

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Ecosystem Coverage

6 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Blood Culture (Microbiology Testing)

6.2.1 Blood Culture is the Most Commonly Adopted Technology for Sepsis Diagnostics

6.3 Immunoassays

6.3.1 Product Development by Major Players Has Ensured the Demand for Immunoassays

6.4 Molecular Diagnostics

6.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr)

6.4.1.1 Quick Turnaround Time, Coupled with Technological Advancements to Increase the Adoption of Pcr for Sepsis Diagnosis

6.4.2 Dna Microarrays

6.4.2.1 Simultaneous Analysis Capabilities & Accuracy Have Driven the Use of Microarrays

6.4.3 Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (Pna-Fish)

6.4.3.1 Pna-Fish Kits Allow for the Rapid Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections (Bsis)

6.4.4 Dna Sequencing

6.4.4.1 Dna Sequencing Shortens the Time for Sepsis Diagnosis, and Ngs Has Applications in COVID-19 Diagnosis

6.4.5 Syndromic Panel-Based Testing

6.4.5.1 High Costs and Accuracy Errors Limit the Adoption of Syndromic-Panel-Based Tests

6.5 Flow Cytometry

6.5.1 Lack of Standardized Protocols is a Key Restraint in Flow Cytometry

6.6 Microfluidics

6.6.1 Rising Adoption of Advanced & Rapid Testing to Drive the Growth of the Microfluidics Segment

6.7 Biomarkers

6.7.1 Research & Development for the Discovery of Novel Biomarkers to Drive the Growth of this Segment

7 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Blood Culture Media

7.2.1 Rise in Bloodstream Infections to Drive the Growth of Blood Culture Media in Sepsis Diagnosis

7.3 Assays & Reagent Kits

7.3.1 Assays Better Enable the Analysis of Patient Samples for Disease Diagnosis

7.4 Instruments

7.4.1 Traditional Diagnostic Instruments are Gradually Being Replaced by Automated Instruments

7.5 Software

7.5.1 Rising Use of Automated Instruments to Ensure the Growing Demand for Software

8 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Method

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Conventional Diagnostics

8.1.1.1 Higher Adoption of Conventional Diagnostics Owing to Blood Culture Testing to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.1.2 Automated Diagnostics

8.1.2.1 Accuracy & Quick Turnaround Times to Drive the Adoption of Automated Diagnostics Among Medical Professionals

9 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Pathogen Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bacterial Sepsis

9.2.1 Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis

9.2.1.1 Increased Proportion of Sepsis Infection Caused by Gram-Negative Bacteria

9.2.2 Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis

9.2.2.1 Cases of Sepsis Caused by Gram-Positive Bacteria Have Risen in Recent Years

9.3 Fungal Sepsis

9.3.1 The Rising Incidence of Fungal Hais Has Increased the Risk of Sepsis Development

9.4 Viral Sepsis

9.4.1 Viral Pathogen a New Causative Agent of Sepsis

9.5 Other Pathogens

10 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Test Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Laboratory Tests

10.2.1 Laboratory Tests are the Most Common and Preferred Mode of Testing

10.3 Point-Of-Care Tests

10.3.1 Rapid Poc Testing Drives the Growth of this Segment

11 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

11.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Sepsis Diagnostic Products by In-House Hospital Labs to Boost Segment Growth

11.3 Pathology & Reference Laboratories

11.3.1 Independent Laboratories Offer Affordable and Efficient Diagnostic Services

11.4 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

11.4.1 Government Support and Rising Awareness for Early Sepsis Detection Drives the Growth of this Segment

12 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Player Strategies

13.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

13.4 Market Share Analysis (2020)

13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.5.1 Stars

13.5.2 Pervasive Players

13.5.3 Emerging Leaders

13.5.4 Participants

13.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups/Smes (2020)

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Starting Blocks

13.6.3 Responsive Companies

13.6.4 Dynamic Companies

13.7 Footprint Analysis of the Top Players in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market

13.8 Competitive Scenario

13.8.1 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Product Launches and Regulatory Approvals

13.8.2 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Deals

13.8.3 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Other Developments

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Biomerieux

14.2 Becton, Dickinson, and Company

14.3 Danaher Corporation

14.4 T2 Biosystems

14.5 Luminex

14.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

14.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.8 Bruker Corporation

14.9 Abbott Laboratories

14.10 Quidel Corporation

14.11 Siemens Healthineers

14.12 Ekf Diagnostics

14.13 Sysmex Corporation

14.14 Seegene, Inc.

14.15 Response Biomedical Corp.

14.16 Other Companies

14.16.1 Alifax S.R.L.

14.16.2 Boditech Med Inc.

14.16.3 Advandx

14.16.4 Immunexpress Inc.

14.16.5 Axis-Shield Diagnostics

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r60h2c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets