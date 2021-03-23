Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size Worth $1.18 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 9.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2027. The high prevalence of sepsis, the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic systems, and increasing government initiatives are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, blood culture media held the largest share in 2020 as it is the most accurate mode of testing for the diagnosis of this disease. The software segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to new product developments in this field

On the basis of technology, the molecular diagnostics segment is anticipated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to its high sensitivity, accuracy, and less turnaround time

Based on the pathogen, in 2020, the bacterial sepsis segment held the largest revenue share owing to its high prevalence

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to high awareness, a favorable reimbursement scenario, and the presence of established players

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large target population in emerging economies, such as India and China

Sepsis is a bloodstream disease that occurs as a result of a response to pathogenic microorganisms present in the blood. Patients suffering from this disease experience severe inflammation, which leads to prolonged hospitalization. According to the WHO, around 30 million people are estimated to be affected by this disease every year. The NCBI stated that the largest number of this condition has been observed in the youngest and oldest age groups. Thus, there is a rising need for the early diagnosis of this disease. The WHO reported that every year, 1.2 million children and 3 million newborns are affected by this disease across the world. This has further boosted the demand for its diagnostic tools for quick results and improved patient outcomes.

Increasing regulatory approval and the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic solutions for sepsis are expected to facilitate market growth over the forecast period. In May 2018, T2 Biosystems, Inc., a U.S.-based emerging diagnostic solutions company, received the U.S. FDA approval for its T2Bacteria Panel, intended for the detection of specific sepsis-causing bacterial pathogens in human whole blood specimens.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is another important factor boosting the demand for sepsis diagnostics around the globe. Symptoms of sepsis such as multiorgan injuries develop in around 2.0% to 5.0% of COVID-19 cases 8 to 10 days post-hospitalization, based on the estimates of the Global Sepsis Alliance. To manage this situation, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, in May 2020, extended its partnership with Beckman Coulter for the development of a digital algorithm to detect sepsis in patients with COVID-19.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sepsis diagnostics market on the basis of product, technology, pathogen, testing type, and region:

Sepsis Diagnostics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Instruments



Blood Culture Media



Assay Kits and Reagents



Software

Sepsis Diagnostics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Microbiology



Molecular Diagnostics



Immunoassays



Flow Cytometry

Sepsis Diagnostics Pathogen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Bacterial Sepsis



Gram-positive Bacteria





Gram-negative Bacteria



Fungal Sepsis



Others

Sepsis Diagnostics Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Laboratory Testing



POC Testing

Sepsis Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Sepsis Diagnostics Market

bioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher Corporation

Cepheid

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Luminex Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Amara Health Analytics

Wolters Kluwer N.V .

. Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

