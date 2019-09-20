September Recognized As PACE Month In California

"Seniors deserve to age in peace in the comfort of their homes and communities, not in cold institutions," said Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris. "This is why I am proud to have introduced a Resolution in the Legislature to recognize September, 2019 as PACE Month in California."

During PACE Month, CalPACE is taking the opportunity to educate the aging population, family caregivers, medical providers, and elected officials about the benefits of the PACE program, which provides improved and sustained health to seniors and reduces family and caregiver burnout by offering a proven, cost-effective, and high-quality alternative to nursing home placement.

PACE was developed in 1971 by On Lok in San Francisco, CA and has grown nationally to include 129 programs serving more than 50,000 participants in 31 states. Throughout California, PACE programs serve more than 8,800 participants at 47 PACE Centers and Alternative Care Sites in 14 counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, and Stanislaus.

PACE participants are age 55 and over and need a nursing home level of care. However, more than 95 percent are able to live in communities across California with the services and support they receive through PACE.

PACE coordinates and provides all needed preventive, primary, acute, and long-term care services to older adults allowing them to live at home in their communities, all the while providing tremendous fiscal benefits to the state of California in savings of up to $22.6 million per year.

"PACE is the right solution at the right time for older adults at heightened risk of nursing home placement who wish to continue to live independently," said CalPACE Chief Executive Officer Peter Hansel. "PACE provides one-stop shopping, providing the full continuum of services to meet their health care and supportive services needs."

For more information about Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, visit www.calpace.org or call (855) 921 - PACE.

