Seqster CEO Chosen as Leading Health Transformer in Healthcare & Technology

MM&M has shared their honor roll of visionaries, gurus, self-starters, operators, and executives who are bravely working to revolutionize the nation's $3 trillion healthcare industry. The 2019 Healthcare Transformers Class is among the most distinguished, with inductees who hold key posts in the health industry giants such as Pfizer, Glaxo Smith Kline, Bayer, and Sanofi. This class also features impressive leaders from Amazon, Uber Health, and the FDA to round out the list of those driving innovation in healthcare via technology.

"To be recognized by MM&M in the Top 40 Healthcare Transformer Class and to be among those who are leading the transformation of the $3T healthcare industry is an incredible honor for the entire Seqster team and me," states Seqster CEO, Ardy Arianpour. "By placing the person at the center of their health Seqster has created a unique technology that breaks down the data silos enabling organizations to deliver cost-effective healthcare via comprehensive medical records, individual genomic profiles, and personal health device data. This award cements Seqster's position as the leader in health data interoperability with a superior technology that connects all of the dots in healthcare."

"This year's class of Transformers reflects the tremendous growth we're seeing in MedTech, as well as a more holistic approach to health in general," said Stephen Madden, MM&M's editor-in-chief. "And as always, it's pretty amazing to see how many very smart and creative people are working to help communities manage and improve their health."

The MM&M Top 40 Healthcare Transformers Awards are judged with the utmost independence and authority, using an esteemed panel of leaders and thinkers representing a wide variety of disciplines and backgrounds within the healthcare marketing community. Inductees will be celebrated at an awards reception in New York City on May 7th.

About Seqster

Seqster is a SaaS healthcare platform that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. For the first time, users create their own matched, longitudinal health data profile across all of their US-based healthcare data sources through person-centric interoperability.

Seqster helps healthcare providers and payers onboard their members in an efficient and accurate way by seamlessly integrating into any payer, provider, or clinical research enterprise. The platform currently connects users to more than 3,000 healthcare providers comprised of more than 45,000 hospitals and clinics nationwide.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. For more information on Seqster and how we can bring health to your members, employees or patients, please visit www.seqster.com or follow @Seqster.

