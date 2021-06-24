Seqster Joins CommonWell Health Alliance Enhancing Provider Real-Time Data Exchange at Nationwide Scale

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqster PDM Inc. ("Seqster"), a pioneer in patient-centric healthcare data technology, announced today that it has joined CommonWell Health Alliance® and completed certification in less than two months to become a CommonWell Service Adopter.

Through its CommonWell Connected® Seqster platform, Seqster clients now have the ability to connect and exchange health data bi-directionally with the more than 22,000 healthcare provider sites in the CommonWell nationwide network. This builds upon Seqster clients' ability to provide a longitudinal personalized health record for patients, compiling EHR, DNA, fitness wearables and remote monitoring device data through the Seqster white-label Web & Mobile SDK.

"With real-time patient-centered data, faster diagnosis, prevention and intervention should be realized by the providers and their care team. This, in turn, can lead to better outcomes, improved quality of care and an enhanced patient journey, while at the same time helping reduce costs," stated Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of Seqster.

"Seqster was founded on the principle of patient empowerment, a key element of any impactful interoperability strategy, by enabling access to and ownership of their 360° health data in real-time. By becoming a CommonWell Service Adopter, Seqster adds to its comprehensive health data interoperability platform to advance our mission to impact lives at scale."

With the impending July 1, 2021, deadline for 21st Century Cures Act (CMS-ONC Interoperability Rules) compliance, the ability to create this longitudinal personalized health record for patients is paramount. True interoperability can unlock various capabilities for providers, such as the ability to operationalize value-based care, enable precision medicine, and streamline onboarding for oncology and rare disease patients for whom time and data access is especially vital.

"Our members are essential to ensuring CommonWell fulfills its mission to enable scalable, trusted and reliable interoperability nationwide," said Paul Wilder, executive director, CommonWell Health Alliance. "We're thrilled to partner with Seqster to empower clinicians, practitioners and individuals, helping to improve care coordination, the patient experience and health outcomes."

ABOUT SEQSTER

Seqster is a SaaS-based healthcare technology company that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. Its platform solves the challenge of siloed data in healthcare by providing a seamless, real-time solution that takes multi-dimensional, disparate healthcare data and provides a 360-degree view of a member or patient. The Seqster solution can be used to solve a multitude of data challenges across the healthcare continuum including clinical trial recruitment and tracking, patient on-boarding, data transparency regulations, population health initiatives and patient engagement. The platform has Datavant's privacy-preserving linking technology integrated for tokenized data sets, allowing patient-matching with identified and de-identified health data.

If you are interested in partnering with Seqster, please contact: [email protected]

About CommonWell Health Alliance

CommonWell Health Alliance is a not-for-profit trade association made up of diverse health IT stakeholders dedicated to creating universal access to health data via a person-centered, nationwide network. CommonWell members represent more than 20 care settings, including market leaders and technology innovators in acute, ambulatory and post-acute care, patient portals, imaging, retail pharmacy, population health, emergency services and more. CommonWell and its members are committed to the belief that access to health data must be built into information technologies at a reasonable cost for use by a broad range of health care providers and by individuals to best manage their health.

To learn more about CommonWell Health Alliance, visit www.commonwellalliance.org. Engage with CommonWell on our Blog, as well as through Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using the handle, @CommonWell. CommonWell Health Alliance® and the CommonWell Logo are registered trademarks of CommonWell Health Alliance Inc.

