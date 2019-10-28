Seqster Signs 3-year License Agreement of SRP™ to La Jolla Institute of Immunology for Asthma Study

The PrecISE network (Precision Interventions for Severe and/or Exacerbation-Prone Asthma), aims to identify more effective treatments for severe asthma. PrecISE is one of the most ambitious and innovative asthma trials to date that will support a personalized medicine approach to identifying therapies that are tailored to an individual's disease.

"We needed a scalable and robust platform that supports rapid person-centric data aggregation as well as real-time collection of longitudinal health records data to build this important and ambitious research cohort," says Stephen Wilson, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of LJI. "The Seqster Research Portal is the only platform that will allow our PrecISE study participants to instantly collect and share medical records, genomic and device data with our researchers from anywhere in the country in a secure and transparent way while maintaining data ownership."

"A commitment of this magnitude from such a prestigious research institute as LJI is further validation that Seqster's person-centric approach to health data interoperability brings together patients, clinicians and researchers to accelerate discoveries, and we're thrilled we can help support it," says Ardy Arianpour, CEO and Co-Founder of Seqster. "It is exciting that our SRP platform is providing the technology backbone for such an innovative clinical study infrastructure that will yield important efficacy and safety data on novel asthma interventions."

ABOUT LA JOLLA INSTITUTE OF IMMUNOLOGY

La Jolla Institute for Immunology is dedicated to understanding the intricacies and power of the immune system to promote human health and prevent a wide range of diseases. Since its founding in 1988 as an independent, nonprofit research organization, the Institute has made numerous advances leading toward its goal: life without disease.

ABOUT SEQSTER

Seqster is a SaaS healthcare platform that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. For the first time, users create their own matched, longitudinal health data profile across all of their US-based healthcare data sources through person-centric interoperability. Seqster helps healthcare providers and payers onboard their members in an efficient and accurate way by seamlessly integrating into any payer, provider, or clinical research enterprise. The platform currently connects users to more than 3,000 healthcare providers and over 100,000 hospitals and clinics nationwide. Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

ABOUT SEQSTER RESEARCH PORTAL (SRP)

SRP is the launchpad for any de novo cohort to instantly populate longitudinal matched episodic (EHR), baseline genetic (DNA) and continuous (wearable/fitness device) data from consenting study subjects for any clinical trial or research study. The portal streamlines the study recruitment and consent process, directly importing Real-World Data (RWD) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) with chain of custody.

To inquire about licensing Seqster's SRP for your organization's current or future studies, email us at: bd@seqster.com

