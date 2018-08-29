Sequel Announces a New Website Launch and a Redefinition of Their Core Services

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequel (The Sequel Group) announced today the launch of its newly revamped website featuring a more comprehensive understanding of the company's value proposition and its core services; digital workflow management and drone imagery and aerial inspection solutions.

Sequel

The new website has a modern, fully responsive design and offers quick and intuitive navigation to essential information and content. It highlights enhanced features focused on the company's mission to connect the field to the office by building mobile-first data collection, collaboration, and reporting platforms. It's clear that Sequel platforms are purpose-built based on the specific requirements of each client, and are engineered to positively affect the bottom line by replacing outdated workflows with streamlined digital solutions. The new website is located at the same address: www.thesequelgroup.com.

"It's an exciting time to be part of Sequel. Over the past year, our business has ventured into new service deliveries and has attracted many new business partners. Our new website provides an informative experience that better highlights our solution offerings and value that we bring to our partners and investors. As we expand market presence and explore acquisition opportunities, the platform will continue to evolve and scale," said Marc Makely, CEO of Sequel.

"I am extremely proud of our group at Sequel. Our development team has worked really hard over the last year at tuning and refining our platforms and are excited to release our new website. The site will provide visitors with more detail about our organization and the types of technical services and solutions Sequel provides. We are excited about the future and look forward to continued growth within our partner network as well as our internal organization," added Chris Bartlett, CTO of Sequel.

Sequel's new website and social media channels also feature a redesigned logo and branding and will be updated regularly with news of product launches, business activity, corporate milestones and acquisitions, events, and press releases.

About the Company



Headquartered in Bohemia, NY, Sequel helps its partners Connect the Field to the Office by replacing outdated workflows with purpose-built digital platforms. Drawing from a decades-long foundation of utility, construction and municipal organization partnerships, Sequel's team specializes in building mobile-first data collection, collaboration, and reporting solutions that deliver tangible outcomes that matter. Sequel is also an industry leader in commercial drone mapping and aerial inspections. See more at: www.thesequelgroup.com

Media Contact



Greg Bartlett



Office: (800) 791-7199



Email: gbartlett@thesequelgroup.com

Related Links



https://www.thesequelgroup.com



https://www.linkedin.com/company/thesequelgroup



https://www.facebook.com/thesequelgroup



https://twitter.com/@thesequelgroup

Related Files

sequel-press-release-website-relaunch-082918.pdf

Related Images

sequel-launches-a-revamped-website.jpg



Sequel Launches a Revamped Website

connect-the-field-to-the-office.jpg



Connect the Field to the Office with Sequel

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiBRiKb8gGA

SOURCE Sequel

Related Links

http://www.thesequelgroup.com

