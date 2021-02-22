Sequel to Restaurant Hustle 2020 Greenlit by Food Network

The Emmy Award winning Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives tandem of Guy Fieri and Frank Matson, Founder/Executive Producer of Citizen Pictures , co-directed the documentary. On the heels of the success of the first installment , Food Network has greenlit a sequel to this critically acclaimed feature length documentary, which can currently be streamed on Discovery+. The new documentary picks up with the same four chefs in January 2021 and follows them as they struggle to get back to a full house again.

"With Restaurant Hustle 2020, viewers witnessed the journey of these four courageous chefs as they struggled to keep their businesses afloat from the beginning of the pandemic. In 2021, they're facing a whole new set of struggles and Guy and I are grateful to Food Network for giving us the opportunity to continue telling their stories," said Matson.

In addition to hosting Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for 34 seasons and being one of the most recognized stars on the Food Network, Fieri has been heralded as "the food industry's first responder," launching the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund in March 2020 and raising nearly $25 million in aid for unemployed restaurant workers in the U.S.

Citizen Pictures has won 4 Emmy Awards, received 23 Emmy nominations and produced thousands of hours of TV for Food Network, Discovery, and others. In addition to his Emmys, Matson is also an award-winning documentary filmmaker, having won the prestigious Van Gogh Award at the Amsterdam Film Festival for Race Across the Sky, his documentary about the Leadville Trail 100, a grueling 100-mile bike race. For more information about Citizen Pictures, please visit citizenpictures.com.

