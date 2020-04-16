Sequel Youth & Family Services Expands into Texas

DALLAS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequel Youth & Family Services, a Dallas-based provider of behavioral health services, announced today that it has welcomed Pine Cone Therapies into its network of programs. With locations in Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston—Pine Cone provides children, families and adults with treatment programs to assist those with Autism spectrum, speech-language, intellectual delay, neurological, and attention deficit disorders.

"The care and well-being of vulnerable populations is Sequel's primary objective, and under the guidance of an expert clinician, Bobbye Records, at the helm, Pine Cone Therapies has established a highly respected reputation of delivering exceptional services," said Chris Roussos, Sequel Chief Executive Officer. "Bobbye has built a great organization committed to providing critical behavior and autism therapeutic support. We could not be more excited to help take Pine Cone Therapies to the next level by expanding its services across Texas and infusing additional resources into its programs to grow."

With the addition of Pine Cone Therapies, which currently serves over 156 "learners" throughout its four locations, Sequel is expanding its footprint into Texas. By joining forces with Pine Cone Therapies, Sequel will now be providing care to more than 10,000 patients annually across 21 states.

"By bringing our two companies together, the growth plans we had in place at Pine Cone Therapies will be realized much sooner with the backing of Sequel's resources," said Bobbye Records, owner and BCBA at Pine Cone Therapies. "The missions, values and culture of both our companies align, and I am confident Sequel is the right company to be able to resource and support us to accomplish everything we have dreamed of achieving together over the years."

Industry veteran Dr. Bryan Davey, Ph.D., BCBA-D leads the Sequel Autism & Education Division and will be working closely with Bobbye on the Pine Cone Therapies integration.

"Sequel's long-term plan is to create the premier behavioral health continuum of care, meeting the needs of those we serve across a full spectrum of services throughout their lifetime," said Davey, Senior Vice President of Autism Operations for Sequel. "We consider it both a privilege and an honor when we are able to welcome another person and their family into our Sequel family and walk with them along their journey. We are excited to build on the incredible reputation that Bobbye has built at Pine Cone Therapies and expand this care throughout Texas."

Davey brings more than a decade of experience in the behavioral health industry, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer for Touchstone Health Services, a Phoenix-based healthcare organization. While at Touchstone, Davey revitalized the company's services to better meet the needs of communities through evidence-based programs and strategies, earning Touchstone accolades, including Autism Spectrum Disorder Center of Excellence provider status.

About Pine Cone Therapies

Founded in 2009, by Bobbye Records, MS, CCC/SLP, BCBA, Pine Cone Therapies provides the help needed for those experiencing communication and/or behavior difficulties. Pine Cone Therapies designs consistent and persistent quality treatment that will result in meaningful changes across environments. Treatment programs may include: Applied Behavior Analysis, Verbal Behavior, Pivotal Response Treatment™, Speech and Language Therapy, Social Skill Therapy, and Feeding Therapy offered in a variety of settings including clinic, home, and in the community.

About Sequel Youth & Family Services

Founded in 1999, Sequel Youth & Family Services is a leading national behavioral health organization that develops and operates a broad continuum of treatment programs for children, adolescents, adults, and families with severe behavioral health, emotional, and physical challenges. The Sequel Network consists of an extensive spectrum of programs designed to equip those we serve with the clinical and therapeutic services, as well as the tools, motivations, life skills, and education necessary to lead successful lives and reach their full potential.

Our programs serve the behavioral health journey over the client lifetime ranging from Autism spectrum disorder services to residential treatment services for behavioral health, child welfare, and juvenile justice clients. These programs and services are offered in a variety of different types of facilities including out in the community or in clinics, therapeutic day schools, therapeutic boarding schools, secure and staff-secure residential facilities, or PRTF's (psychiatric residential treatment facilities).

It is our mission to serve these vulnerable populations with unparalleled excellence in clinical care, therapeutic treatment, education, and support within a safe, structured, dynamic environment. We are passionate about what we do and delight in providing those we are privileged to serve with excellent programs that instill permanent, positive change and propel them toward their best and full potential. For more information, visit www.sequelyouthservices.com.

