Sequencing Reagents Market - 2022-2026 | Increasing Affordability of DNA Sequencing to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Feb 28, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sequencing Reagents Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the Sequencing Reagents Market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.09 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Free Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing affordability of DNA sequencing and growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as inadequate resources for DNA sequencing in developing countries will challenge market growth.
Key Segment Analysis
The sequencing reagents market report is segmented by Technology (Next-generation sequencing, Sanger sequencing, and Third generation sequencing) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China are the key market for sequencing reagents in North America.
Vendor Insights
The Sequencing Reagents Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- BGI Group
- BioChain Institute Inc.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Fluidigm Corp.
- FroggaBio Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- LGC Biosearch Technologies
- Meridian Bioscience Inc
- New England Biolabs Inc.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Trilink Biotechnologies
|
Sequencing Reagents Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.32%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 4.09 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.54
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Group, BioChain Institute Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluidigm Corp., FroggaBio Inc., Illumina Inc., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Meridian Bioscience Inc, New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Trilink Biotechnologies, Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., and Takara Bio Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
