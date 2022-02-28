Sequencing Reagents Market - 2022-2026 | Increasing Affordability of DNA Sequencing to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing affordability of DNA sequencing and growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as inadequate resources for DNA sequencing in developing countries will challenge market growth.

Key Segment Analysis

The sequencing reagents market report is segmented by Technology (Next-generation sequencing, Sanger sequencing, and Third generation sequencing) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China are the key market for sequencing reagents in North America.

Vendor Insights

The Sequencing Reagents Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BGI Group

BioChain Institute Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corp.

FroggaBio Inc.

Illumina Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Meridian Bioscience Inc

New England Biolabs Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Trilink Biotechnologies

Sequencing Reagents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.32% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Group, BioChain Institute Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluidigm Corp., FroggaBio Inc., Illumina Inc., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Meridian Bioscience Inc, New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Trilink Biotechnologies, Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., and Takara Bio Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Next-generation sequencing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Sanger sequencing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Third generation sequencing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.4 BGI Group

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.6 Fluidigm Corp.

10.7 Illumina Inc.

10.8 Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

10.9 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

10.10 QIAGEN NV

10.11 Takara Bio Inc.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

