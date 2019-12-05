Sequoia Living Names Sara McVey President and CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Living, a non-profit organization that offers housing and services to seniors in Northern California, recently announced senior living industry veteran Sara McVey as President and CEO. McVey succeeds David Berg, who retired in September.

Bringing more than 20 years of marketing and senior living management experience to Sequoia Living, McVey previously served as CEO of Horizon House, a continuing care retirement community in Seattle. Prior to that, she held executive leadership roles for Mather Lifeways, an operator of senior living communities. McVey earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Mass Communication and Health Education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and an MBA from the University of Chicago. In addition to speaking regularly on the topics of leadership and innovation, Sara has recently served as President of First Hill Improvement Association and as a member of Virginia Mason Hospital Board of Governors.

"I was immediately drawn to Sequoia Living's mission of healthy aging and the commitment to serve people from diverse economic backgrounds. The reality is we are all 'aging in place' and being joyful while doing it is something I am eager to build upon," said McVey.

Sequoia Living, founded in 1958, provides housing and services to promote healthy aging for seniors. The organization offers affordable care communities and continuing care retirement communities, as well as programs that cater to people living in all parts of San Francisco and the surrounding areas.

"We are pleased to welcome Sara to Sequoia Living, as she brings a wealth of executive management experience," said Gordon Howie, Chair, Sequoia Living Board of Directors. "Her strategic vision and leadership will enable us to continue creating strong communities, expanding services and programs, and exploring growth opportunities."

About Sequoia Living

Sequoia Living, founded in 1958, provides homes and services to promote healthy aging for seniors in northern California. Previously known as Northern California Presbyterian Homes and Services, the organization is composed of four continuing care retirement communities (one under construction), three affordable housing communities, one manufactured home park for seniors, and two senior centers. Overall, Sequoia Living provides housing for 1,900 older adults and serves an additional 2,300 seniors through community service programs.

