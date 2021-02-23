Sequoia's COVID-19 Vaccine Employer Policies Report Finds that 42% of Companies Are Uncertain if They Will Mandate Vaccinations

42% of Companies Are Uncertain if They Will Mandate Vaccinations Tweet this

Key report findings

While most companies are uncertain if they will mandate employees to be vaccinated before returning to the workplace, many have decided they will not mandate vaccinations.

Does your company plan to mandate employees to be vaccinated ?



42% - Uncertain at this time

31% - No, we will not mandate vaccinations

20% - We are considering mandating vaccinations

4% - Yes, we will mandate vaccinations for all employees

3% - Yes, we will mandate vaccinations for certain employees

Companies that plan to mandate vaccinations for certain employees are considering several factors such as: if an employee works on site, travels, or is in a high exposure job.

For those mandating vaccinations for certain employees, which employees will be required to have the vaccine before returning to work? Note: Respondents selected all that apply.

69% - Employees who work onsite

46% - Employees who travel internationally

39% - Employees in high exposure jobs

39% - Employees who travel domestically

31% - Employees in positions that have direct contact with customers

8% - Employees over 55 years old

