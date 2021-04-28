seqWell Announces Appointment of Dan Calvo as President and Chief Executive Officer

BEVERLY, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- seqWell is excited to announce the appointment of Dan Calvo as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of April 19th, 2021. Dan brings over 30 years of leadership experience, most recently serving as President and CEO of Gyros Protein Technologies AB from 2013 through its acquisition by Mesa Labs in 2019. Prior to this role, Dan served as President and CEO of Oncimmune (USA) LLC, a leading early cancer detection company from 2009 thru 2013. He also brings strategic insights from earlier CEO roles at Cellomics and Assay Designs, having led both companies through acquisition by Fisher Scientific and Enzo Biochem, respectively.

With accelerated growth of its core product offerings, seqWell welcomes Dan at a critical inflection point in the company's commercial strategy. The recent release of seqWell's first single-cell solution, plexWell Rapid scRNA, for single-cell RNA-seq applications, alongside strategic OEM partnerships, continues to broaden the company's collaborative opportunities. According to seqWell Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Joe Mellor, "Dan's commercial leadership skills are essential and valuable at this stage of seqWell's growth and development. I look forward to working closely with Dan as we build on our core capabilities to further meet the needs of the genomics market and build upon our strategic partnerships."

"The outlook for our business is exceptional," said Dan Calvo. "I am excited to work with the tremendous team at seqWell to accelerate development and commercialization of critical tools to meet the increasing global demand for workflow improvements in a wide variety of NGS applications."

Chad Souvignier, Vice-President and Investment Lead at RCT, added "seqWell's progress this past year has been exceptional. The board worked cooperatively with management over this past year to recruit a CEO who could lead the company through its next stage of growth. We are fortunate to have found Dan and confident in his ability to aggressively move the company forward."

About seqWell

seqWell is a global provider of innovative NGS library construction technologies based in Beverly, Massachusetts. The company's multiplexed library preparation technology, plexWell, vastly improves the ease and scale by which 100's to 1,000's of samples can be prepared for NGS instrumentation and analysis. seqWell's mission is to engineer enhanced library preparation solutions and streamlined application workflows that redefine the standards for throughput, quality, and utility across NGS platforms.



