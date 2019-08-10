Sera Star Systems (S3) just landed a spot on the USAF Try-Decide-Buy (TDB) $950M IDIQ Contract

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Star LLC., dba Sera Star Systems (S3), a Federal Procurement Solutions Company, announced today that they are among 11 small businesses awarded a multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract in the potential amount of $950,000,000 for the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)'s Try-Decide-Buy (TDB) program through August 2029.

The USAF TDB contract seeks to rapidly field and deploy Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) items including, but not limited to: Uniforms, Cold Weather Clothing Systems, Visual Augmentation Equipment, Personal Protective Equipment, Helmets, Body Armor, Tactical Carriers, Individual & Survival Equipment, Lighting, Air Crew Support Equipment, Communication & Electronics Test Equipment, Tactical Equipment, Load Bearing Equipment, Lethality Support Items, Boots, Gloves, Eye Protection, Egress Equipment, Aerial Insertion Equipment, Search & Rescue Equipment, Personnel Recovery Equipment, Medical Equipment, Bladder Relief Equipment, Power Management, Hydration, Ancillary Services and Testing as applicable.

About Sera Star Systems (S3):

S3 is an Economically Disadvantaged, Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) (pending SBA 8a application), in Carrollton, Texas – Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex. Lizanne Luchetti owns and operates S3 and is President of the DFW Metro SAFE Association Chapter (Survival and Flight Equipment).

Since 2011, S3 has been providing solutions to large and small businesses seeking Government contracts. The company has been a team member or subcontractor on several major DoD programs, to multiple primes. S3 recently received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 2 contract award by the US Navy for R&D efforts. Their team is comprised of retired military personnel, contracting and life support systems experts; offering a combined 100+ years industry experience. Sera Star Systems is emerging as a leader in the Aviation, Defense and Life Support industries.

S3 is a qualified dealer and distributor for OEM's to field their products to the military, complying with EDWOSB supplier diversity requirements and meeting the DoD compliance standards.

The company is currently qualifying new vendors and suppliers for the USAF TDB contract. Please send an email to suppliers@serastarsystems.com to receive a Vendor Application Packet.

Sera Star Systems is your preferred source for military, life support & tactical products, research and development, and strategic business development solutions. S3 meets the end users' demands, on-time & at the right price.

The FY 2020 Department of Defense DOD Budget is $740 BILLION... Sera Star Systems helps businesses maximize their exposure to the Federal Government and create contract winning teams.

Visit www.SeraStarSystems.com for more information.

SOURCE Sera Star Systems

