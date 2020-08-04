Seragon Announces GenomeScore™, the First AI Platform to Measure Rate of Aging and Physiological Changes

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seragon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced GenomeScore™, the first artificial intelligence platform combining epigenetic and transcriptome analyses to predict a person's aging speed and assess different aspects of physiological function.

"How you age depends on how you lived your life up to this point, and GenomeScore™ looks into what's currently occurring in your body at the molecular level," said Lead Scientist Aake Vaestermark of Seragon Pharmaceuticals. While traditional genetic tests reveal genetic predisposition, the company's new platform allows individuals to understand how well their biological system is performing over time. "Conventional genetic tests are like comparing the cars that haven't been used, but our new platform is like comparing used cars to see if all the components are up and running after all those years."

Unlike existing epigenetic age tests that only provides an overall body age, GenomeScore™'s neural network-trained algorithms paint a more detailed and complete picture of the body's age in different areas. The platform shows both the individual's biological age and predicts one's body aging rate. By combining transcriptome analysis, an assessment of gene expression, the platform can also predict the "age" of other physiological functions such as the immune and endocrine systems.

"The platform could act like a warning sign if one of your organs is growing old particularly fast," said Dr. Vaestermark. "It can be a way of finding your weakest point physically, and people want to know that."

Traditionally, people estimate their age through chronological years, the number that one celebrates on their birthday each year. However, individuals age in different paces due to factors like genetics and lifestyles. Based on a set of proprietary epigenetic, metabolic and gene expression markers, GenomeScore™ platform can predict an individual's speed of aging and physiological changes.

GenomeScore™ provides a novel way of measuring health parameters that may translate to clinical applications for consumers to better predict how lifestyles and other factors impact their process of aging. For scientists and physicians, a better understanding of how individual ages may provide the opportunity to develop personalized medicine to target patients' medical needs in the future.

Through Seragon Pharmaceuticals' dedication to innovation and technology advancement, the company has developed a set of microarray chips based on the GenomeScore™ algorithms to make the platform more accessible. The technology further expands the company's bioinformatics research and product portfolio, fulfilling its commitment to creating healthier communities through advancing science and product development.

About Seragon Pharmaceuticals

Seragon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, is a research-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving human and animal health through innovative science. Seragon Pharmaceuticals is committed to applying cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements to the fields of metabolism, gene therapy and bioinformatics. From the research end to consumer products and clinical applications, Seragon strives to bring people access to the most significant breakthroughs in medicine. For more information, please visit www.seragon.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Chen

[email protected]

SOURCE Seragon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.seragon.com

