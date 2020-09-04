Seragon Announces RESTORIN™, the Most Advanced Anti-Aging Nutraceutical to Date

TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seragon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the release of RESTORIN™, an advanced daily supplement for healthy aging at Lifestyle Expo Tokyo.

RESTORIN™ is a controlled-release NMN supplement with senolytic enhancement. The novel product utilizes a proprietary form of NMN to boost nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), the central metabolic cofactor in a number of essential biological processes such as mitochondrial respiration and DNA repair. RESTORIN™ is engineered with SERC™ controlled release technology to achieve targeted enteric delivery and efficient absorption of active ingredients. RESTORIN™'s health benefits are further enhanced with several compounds carrying sirtuin-activating and senolytic properties.

For years, scientists have focused on evaluating the effects of NAD+ and its precursors on the biological process of aging. Building on the scientific breakthroughs from leading research institutions, RESTORIN™ is a proprietary form of oral NMN supplementation designed to optimize cellular metabolism and promote healthy aging. RESTORIN™ is the first nutraceutical supplement in Seragon's pipeline, joining a family of innovative products and services that continue to expand the company's contribution to better human health.

During the announcement event at Lifestyle Expo Tokyo today, the company also showcased GenomeScore™, the first artificial intelligence system that combines epigenetic, transcriptome and metabolic analyses to predict a person's aging speed and assess different aspects of physiological function. GenomeScore™ provides a novel way of measuring health parameters that may better predict how lifestyles and other factors impact the process of aging and advancing the development of personalized medicine in the future.

About Seragon Pharmaceuticals

Seragon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, is a research-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving human and animal health through innovative science. Seragon Pharmaceuticals is committed to applying cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements to the fields of metabolism, gene therapy and bioinformatics. From the research end to consumer products and clinical applications, Seragon strives to bring people access to the most significant breakthroughs in medicine. For more information, please visit www.seragon.com .

