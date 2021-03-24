Seraph Selects Warner Communications Group As Agency of Record

BOSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Communications Group , a Millwright agency, is now the public relations agency of record for Seraph, a leading global consulting firm.



Founded in 2011, Seraph Consulting is a management consultancy which improves enterprise strategy for its clients. Companies in the automotive, electronics, energy infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing and medical device sectors turn to Seraph for crisis management, engineering excellence, equity and due diligence, relocation and consolidation, and restructuring and turnaround services.



"Our company sits at a rapid growth juncture as everyone from high volume manufacturers to logistics providers are restructuring the way they do business. Because of this, we knew it was critical to bring on a public relations agency with best-in-class aptitude and the analytical tenacity to expand our brand awareness and fortify our thought leadership efforts," said Ambrose Conroy, founder and CEO of Seraph.



Seraph will be leveraging the Warner team to elevate its brand awareness on the global stage and advance its thought leadership to reinforce the company and its executives as foremost experts in accelerated transformation scenario success.



"Warner is fueled by companies with a clear purpose and Seraph has an incredibly rich story to tell as a global leader with breakthrough insights and solutions," said Erin Vadala, president of Warner Communications Group. "Once we learned about the capabilities and the team at Seraph, we saw limitless potential to leverage our expertise and relationships in the B2B space to help amplify Seraph's story."

About Seraph

Seraph is a global expertise-driven consulting and turnaround firm that reaches into the heart of an enterprise's strategy and applies its unique experience, steering toward reliable improvement. The company helps a variety of clients across the industrial base operate at scale, from high-volume manufacturers to logistics providers.Seraph takes a pragmatic and collaborative approach when working with clients to ensure that regardless of any operational disruption, a company is positioned for an opportunity to thrive. www.seraph.com

About Warner Communications

Warner Communications Group, (a Millwright agency), is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency based in Boston, with offices in San Francisco and New York. The agency holds expertise across a broad range of industries, including: supply chain and logistics, advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, B2B, technology, professional services, and consumer engagement. Driven to expand visibility, establish credibility, and build trust in brands while creating programs that move customers to action and achieve measurable results for clients, Warner is known for its commitment to delivering unmatched creativity, program results and client service. www.warnerpr.com | Twitter: @WarnerPR | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/warner-communications .

