Seraphim Builds Leading-Edge Half-Cell Solar Module Factory in N. China's Shanxi

The plant will commence operations in early May 2019.

Seraphim said that its bifacial products use a double layer of glass combined with advanced two-sided PV cells, generating up to 25 percent more clean electricity than standard modules. The bifacial technology is expected to dominate the solar market because of its lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and Seraphim is taking major steps to supply this fast-growing demand.

"Seraphim and Lu'An's highly automated facilities feature the latest internally-developed quality control systems, which can now cut manufacturing costs and management overhead by about 50 percent. Our ultimate goal is to make the Seraphim brand synonymous with cost-effective, reliable products for all of our end users", said Polaris Li, president of Seraphim.

"The partnership with Seraphim marks the cooperation between state-owned and private enterprises to link upstream and downstream supply chains", said Deng Ming, chairman of Lu'An Photovoltaics Technology Co. Ltd., adding that he foresaw how the cooperation would help improve product performance, drive sales, and enhance competitiveness.

Since its foundation in 2011, Seraphim has been specializing in research, development, production, innovation and sales of photovoltaic (PV) products. So far, more than 6GW Seraphim's products have been installed in over 40 countries worldwide.

Lu'An Photovoltaics Technology Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the state-owned Lu'an Group, boasts 4.3GW PV integration production capacity.

SOURCE Seraphim