Seraphim launches PLANET products, targeting PV energy storage market

BEIJING, May 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. ("Seraphim"), a world-class solar product manufacturer in China, has recently unveiled its PLANET-series products for 2019, targeting the global PV energy storage market.

Specifically, it rolled out the Mercury-5 PV energy storage system for home use and Jupiter-100 PV energy storage system for industrial and commercial use, which can be connected to an app for easy operations via smartphone devices.

According to Seraphim, the Mercury-5 system is a green, efficient and reliable PV energy storage system specially designed for the smart family life, with a capacity of 5kWh. The Jupiter-100 system, with a capacity of 100kWh, can be installed flexibly and help enterprises save costs in operation and maintenance.

It is reported that the Mercury-5 PV energy storage system is suitable for household users facing problems such as low electricity subsidies, high electricity prices, frequent power outages, and no grid access. While increasing the proportion of self-generated power, it also reduces the electricity prices and ensures stable power supply.

It is worth noting that the Mercury-5 PV energy storage system has stable and reliable Wi-Fi signals, ensuring its normal use even in remote areas.

For industrial and commercial enterprises with large power use, the Jupiter-100 system can help them reduce pressure during peak power demands and greatly improve their revenue, said Seraphim.

"Seraphim is committed to creating a wonderful user experience and bringing maximum value to customers," said Polaris Li, president of Seraphim, adding that "With the world-class R&D level, years of development in the PV market and appropriate strategy implementation, I believe that the new PLANET series products will gain excellent market responses."

Founded in 2011, Seraphim has registered impressive achievements in a short time, earning Tier-1 distinction from BNEF, Top Performer from DNV GL, and loyalty from customers with high standards around the world. With an installed base of over 6GW in over 40 countries, Seraphim provides global customers with high-quality products and professional services.

SOURCE Seraphim