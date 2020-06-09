Seraphim Signed 50MW Module Supply Agreement with Raystech in Australia

CHANGZHOU, China, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. ("Seraphim"), one of the world's leading solar product manufacturers, today announced that it has entered into a 50 Megawatts ("MW") high-efficiency solar modules supply agreement with Raystech Group ("Raystech"), a leading wholesaler and importer of the solar and electrical marketplace in Australia and New Zealand.

Pursuant to the agreement, Seraphim will deliver to the Australian market the newly unveiled S3 series half-cell monocrystalline PERC modules with output power up to 370W and efficiency exceeding 19.80%. Seraphim's S3 series half-cell module integrating 166mm silicon cells with multi-busbar and half-cut cell technologies.

"We are extremely happy to partner with Raystech; this is a step forward for us to strengthen our local distribution network", commented Mr. Polaris Li, president of Seraphim. "Australia is one of the most mature PV markets in the world, and Seraphim entered this market in 2012. Over the past few years, we have managed to maintain our presence on the top-10 solar module brands list with our strong customer base. With this newly released 370W S3 module, only 18 pieces of modules are necessary to build a household system. This will largely reduce BoS and labor costs. Our collaboration with Raystech will help us carry forward our promise to bring the most efficient, innovative and cost saving clean energy solutions to Australian customer."

Mr. Wei Han, CEO of Raystech added, "Seraphim has built a competitive product profile with a wide range of PV modules that are ideal for all types of installations. Joining hands with this dynamic and powerful company like Seraphim is a very positive step for Raystech. This cooperation will further solidify our leadership in the Australian PV market."

About Seraphim

Founded in 2011, Seraphim specializes in research, development, production, and sales of solar PV products. To date, more than 8GW of Seraphim's products have been installed in over 40 countries worldwide.

About Raystech

Raystech devotes to provide quality products to the solar and electrical market whilst providing quality service, advice with the right price. Currently, Raystech has grown in stature to a truly international company with warehouses in Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

Please visit www.seraphim-energy.com

