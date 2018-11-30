Serco Awarded $46 Million in Task Orders Supporting U.S. Navy

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, has been awarded two production task orders worth $46 million in total from the Department of the Navy Program Executive Office (PEO) for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) program office as part of the Consolidated Afloat Networks Enterprise Services (CANES) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) multiple-award contract for CVN, DDG, LHD ship classes and submarines. Under the task orders Serco will source and assemble the required IT Network systems in hardened shipboard racks. The systems will be assembled at Serco's San Diego integration facility.

During 2018, Serco has been awarded 11 task orders worth more than $104 million from the 8-year CANES IDIQ contract.

CANES is the consolidation and enhancement of the requirements for five existing legacy network programs, as well as a single support framework for all C4I applications that currently require dedicated infrastructure to operate delivered and managed legacy systems. These include the Integrated Shipboard Network System (ISNS), Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) Networks, and Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System Maritime (CENTRIXS-M). The CANES concept requires a technical and programmatic realignment of afloat infrastructure and services. CANES will take advantage of the new business model of open architecture, Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), and rapid Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) insertion, in order to bring fiscal savings to the Navy, as well as operational agility to the warfighter.

"Serco has a 20-plus year reputation of rapidly providing highly reliable systems to the Navy to meet their emerging requirements," said Dave Dacquino, Serco's Chairman and CEO. "Under these task orders, Serco will be procuring components, integrating COTS hardware, rack assembly, and factory acceptance testing of CANES systems."

Known for building and maintaining C5ISR systems for various branches of the Department of Defense, Serco delivers lifecycle sustainment engineering, systems integration, hardware procurement, software development, technical support, installation and testing, operations and maintenance solutions.

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 6,000 employees and annual revenue of $1 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.

SOURCE Serco Inc.

Related Links

http://www.serco-na.com

