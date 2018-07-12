Serco Named One of "America's Best Employers for Women" by Forbes

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technical and management services primarily to the U.S. Federal Government, announced today the Company was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Employers for Women 2018."

"From our CEO, all the way through our colleagues working side-by-side with our customers, Serco is committed to delivering a work environment where every employee can thrive; an environment where our colleagues can learn, grow and advance their careers," said Candy Curtin, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Serco Inc.

Women make up approximately 40% of the workforce at Serco. Serco runs several diversity initiatives including a Women At Serco Americas affinity group to connect female employees across the business. The Company also developed a webcast series called "Find Your Voice" designed to empower employees and build a dialogue around communication and influence. And just last month, Serco held their first "Working Parent Panel" to bring together parents within the organization to have a fun, open discussion around the challenges and victories associated with being a working parent.

To create the listing of Best Employers for Women, Forbes, in partnership with the research firm Statista, surveyed more than 40,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The sample included more than 25,000 women.

The survey, independent of employer input, measured participants' feelings about their employers in a variety of categories, including topics relevant for women. Women were asked to rate their own employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career. Additionally, participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries. The survey also evaluated companies based on diversity among top executives.

In addition to this year's Best Employers for Women ranking, Serco has been recognized in each of the previous three years by Forbes as one of "America's Best Employers."

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 6,000 employees and annual revenue of $1 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.

