Serena Hallowell Joins Motley Rice Securities Fraud Practice Leadership

MT. PLEASANT, S.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motley Rice LLC, one of the nation's largest plaintiffs' law firms, is proud to announce the addition of veteran securities lawyer Serena Hallowell (NY) to its New York City office. Joining as a member of the firm and a leader of its securities fraud litigation team, Hallowell will oversee Motley Rice's direct-action litigation and litigate securities fraud class actions on behalf of institutional investors seeking to recover investment-related losses and hold corporations accountable for financial malfeasance and misconduct.

With nearly 20 years of legal experience, Hallowell has led or been a key member of several litigation teams that have achieved notable recoveries in direct action and class action settlements, totaling in the aggregate close to $500 million*, including:

In re Barrick Gold Securities Litigation ( $140 million settlement)

( settlement) In re Computer Sciences Corp. Securities Litigation ( $97.5 million settlement)( at the time the third largest all-cash settlement in the Fourth Circuit)

( settlement)( at the time the third largest all-cash settlement in the Fourth Circuit) Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi v. Endo ( $50 million settlement) (state court Section 11 action believed to be the largest class settlement obtained pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 in connection with a secondary public offering)

( settlement) (state court Section 11 action believed to be the largest class settlement obtained pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 in connection with a secondary public offering) In re NII Holdings, Inc. Securities Litigation ( $41.5 million settlement) (settlement was obtained even after company filed bankruptcy)

( settlement) (settlement was obtained even after company filed bankruptcy) Medoff v. CVS Caremark Corporation ( $48 million settlement)

( settlement) In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation ( $42.5 million settlement)*

Serena has also led opt-out cases against companies, including Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo Company, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, for a variety of institutional investors seeking to recoup losses stemming from allegedly fraudulent conduct. In these matters and others, she has worked for some of the world's largest institutional investors, including pension funds, hedge funds, mutual funds, asset managers and other large institutional investors.

"Serena is recognized among her peers as one of the leaders within the securities fraud litigation bar and a role model for not only other women, but all lawyers in the field. She is a strong advocate for her clients in complex securities fraud class actions and direct-action matters," said Motley Rice securities and consumer fraud practice group leader William Narwold. "Her experience and perspective complements and adds to Motley Rice's growing securities and consumer fraud practice group, offering our clients even more experience when contemplating and entering these complicated matters."

Hallowell has earned many recognitions including being recognized by 2020 Chambers USA for Litigation: Securities: Plaintiffs – New York; being named a "Securities MVP" in 2019 by Law360; and being recognized by The National Law Journal as one of the 2019 "Trailblazers" Plaintiffs' Lawyers and one of the 2020 "Elite Women in Plaintiffs Bar."

Her past pro bono work included representing immigrant detainees in removal proceedings and devoting time to the Securities Arbitration Clinic at Brooklyn Law School.

She actively champions women's rights and diversity initiatives, and she has co-chaired events focused on institutional investing in women and minority-led investment firms.

Hallowell is a graduate of Boston University School of Law and Occidental College.

