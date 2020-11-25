Serena Kerrigan Releases Dating Card Game as the Ultimate Stocking Stuffer

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Refinery29 content producer Serena Kerrigan is taking the dating world by storm with the Let's F***ing Date card game, the hottest new game for anyone who is looking for a fun night in, whether single, married, or with a group of friends ... except with your parents.

To help everyone conquer the world of dating, Serena developed and produced Instagram's first reality TV show, Let's F***ing Date. After finding huge success, Serena launched the Let's F***ing Date card game in September 2020 and sold out twice in under 24 hours.

Intended for 2+ players ages 17+, Let's F***ing Date is just $25

For the holidays, Serena is offering a limited edition set launching on Wednesday, November 25. This limited-edition collector's item is only here for a short time and is the ultimate stocking stuffer. Let's F***ing Date is guaranteed to get any and everyone through the long winter months ahead.

Let's F***ing Date guarantees provocative questions, unfiltered answers, and a roller-coaster of emotions, whether you're dating over zoom, hanging out with friends, or turning up the romance with your spouse.

Let's F***ing Date cards come in four categories: First Base, Second Base, Third Base, and Home F***ing Run. The rules are simple: the higher the base, the hotter the questions. Intended for 2+ players ages 17+, Let's F***ing Date is just $25.

Catch the Let's F***ing Date dating show live on Instagram every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. EST. For all media inquiries, please contact Jaiden Chase at [email protected] for interviews and/or product requests.

About Serena Kerrigan

Born and raised in New York City, Serena Kerrigan is a Latinx video producer and digital creative. After graduating from Duke University, Serena was hired as a content producer at Refinery29, overseeing video content across all digital platforms and becoming one of the faces of Refinery29 as on-air talent. In February of this year, she quit her job to launch her own company as an entrepreneur, creating a digital show and branding content for several brands, including Amazon, Svedka, Hint, etc. Serena also sells products in support of her brand to empower and instill confidence in women.

Related Images

lets-f-ing-date-card-game.jpg

Let's F***ing Date Card Game

Intended for 2+ players ages 17+, Let's F***ing Date is just $25

SOURCE Serena Kerrigan