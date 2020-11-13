Serena Ryder, The Trews to headline star-studded CP 'Holiday Train at Home' concert; Holiday Train approaches $20 million raised

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Serena Ryder and The Trews will headline CP's 2020 "Holiday Train at Home" concert, which will stream on CP's Facebook page on Dec. 12. The event will raise money and awareness and help local food banks collect much-needed donations.

The Dec. 12 concert, scheduled for 6 p.m. MT/8 p.m. ET, will also feature performances by JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott. CP Holiday Train fans will be able to view the concert by visiting facebook.com/canadian.pacific at the show's start time. An archived version of the show will remain on the page for later viewing.

"For more than two decades, the CP family has supported Canadians and Americans in need through the CP Holiday Train program," said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. "In a year full of challenge and loss, we will host this concert as a call to action for the train's supporters to donate generously if they can this Christmas season. The spirit of the Holiday Train will come alive even though the train itself will not operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

CP will donate $1.24 million this year to 201 food banks in communities that ordinarily host CP Holiday Train events. In a normal year, CP calls on attendees at local shows to make a cash or non-perishable food donation. With the "Holiday Train at Home" concert, CP hopes to inspire donations from across North America even though local shows won't occur. Viewers seeking to donate will be directed to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America, the national organizations that support community food banks in their respective countries. Viewers are also encouraged to give to their local food bank.

"I'm so excited to be part of the virtual CP Holiday Train this year, helping raise awareness and funds for local food banks in this time of extraordinary need," headliner Serena Ryder said. "Watch the concert on Dec. 12, and if you can, please give a little bit to support those in need!"

CP's 2020 corporate donation will bring the total amount of money raised at CP Holiday Train stops to $19.05 million since the train's inception in 1999. Food banks have also collected 4.8 million pounds of food donations at local Holiday Train events.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

Related Links

www.cpr.ca

