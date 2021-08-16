Serena Williams Jewelry Enters Exclusive Partnership with Zales

Zales and Serena Williams team up to inspire consumers with empowering fine jewelry Tweet this

Williams is known for playing with her style both on and off the court. Integrating this concept into the collection, the designs focus on the theme of "It's Your Turn to Play" which promotes the concepts of passion, self-acceptance, and empowerment. This resulted in three marquee curations called Unstoppable, Believe Be Great, and Queen of Your Court.

"I'm so excited to expand the success of Serena Williams Jewelry in collaboration with Zales. I've had a long relationship with Zales as a customer and have always admired their style and appreciated their reputation for quality and customer service. Introducing my collection to the Zales customer just makes so much sense and really is a dream come true," says Williams.

Serena Williams Jewelry, exclusively available at Zales, includes over 60 sparkling designs of rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, set in 10K Gold and Sterling Silver accented with diamonds. The fine jewelry ranges from $129 to $9,999 depending on the metal and carat weight. The collection is set to launch on August 24, 2021. To view the collection when it launches, please visit www.zales.com/Serena-Williams-Jewelry.

ABOUT ZALES

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates approximately 2,800 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Zales), Twitter® (www.twitter.com/ZalesJewelers) , YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/Zales), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/ZalesJewelers) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/ZalesJewelers).

ABOUT SERENA WILLIAMS JEWELRY

Serena Williams Jewelry, like Serena herself, celebrates the strength, confidence, and beauty of a woman's achievements and truest self. Each meticulously handcrafted piece features brilliant, natural diamonds mounted in precious metals, making it the perfect way for a woman to express herself – her moments, her accomplishments, her greatness, her inner Serena.

www.serenawilliamsjewelry.com

PRESS CONTACT

Lividini & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Zales

Related Links

https://www.zales.com

