Serena Williams, Melissa McCarthy, Yalitza Aparicio, and Amandla Stenberg Sparkle in Forevermark Diamonds at the 91st Academy Awards

Best Actress nominee, Melissa McCarthy, looked elegant in a black and white caped pantsuit paired with a classic diamond Riviera necklace, stud earrings and three diamond cocktail rings.

Melissa McCarthy said of her look, "Diamonds are forever… until you have to give them back the next day! It is a dream to wear Forevermark diamonds — they are beautiful and strong just like the amazing female miners, geologists, engineers, trainers, expert craftspeople, and other amazing women that are part of their diamonds' journeys."

Oscars newcomer Yalitza Aparicio, also nominated for Best Actress, chose incredible fancy yellow diamond drop earrings and a fancy yellow diamond ring, together totaling more than 20 carats to complete her fairytale look.

"Es un sueño vestirme hoy con diamantes Forevermark. Son marvillosos para lucir en esta noche tan especial," said Yalitza of her look.

Yalitza's stylist Sophie Lopez added, "Forevermark diamonds were the final finishing touches to Yalitza's look tonight and they truly embody a lifelong reflection of beauty, perfection and strength just like Yalitza on this special night."

Adding to the group of remarkably talented, strong women who have worn Forevermark, tennis superstar Serena Williams, who presented, donned an incredible pair of 46 carat asscher drop earrings, a stack of diamond line bracelets and two cocktail rings, her entire look totaling over 150 carats.

Forevermark is committed to championing female talent whether on the red carpet or in its diamond producing countries like Botswana, South Africa, Namibia and Canada. As part of The De Beers Group, Forevermark is proud to stand with women and girls and recognizes the significant contribution of women to building the future of the communities where it operates.

Forevermark diamond looks at the 91st Annual Academy Awards included:

Who: Actor and Academy Award Nominee Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

THE LOOK:

Forevermark by Premier Gem Fancy Yellow Diamond Drop Earrings set in 18k White and Yellow Gold 10.43 ctw

Fancy Yellow Diamond Drop Earrings set in White and Yellow Gold 10.43 ctw Forevermark by Premier Gem 10.73 ct Fancy Yellow Diamond Ring set in 18k White and Yellow Gold

10.73 ct Fancy Yellow Diamond Ring set in White and Yellow Gold Forevermark by Natalie K Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 4.92 ctw

Who: Actor and Academy Award Nominee Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

THE LOOK:

Forevermark Degradé Diamond Line Necklace set in 18k White Gold 33.61 ctw

Diamond Line Necklace set in White Gold 33.61 ctw Forevermark by Premier Gem 15.05 ct Exceptional Cushion Diamond Solitaire Ring set in Platinum 16.05 ctw

15.05 ct Exceptional Cushion Diamond Solitaire Ring set in Platinum 16.05 ctw Forevermark by Premier Gem 7.13 ct Cushion Diamond Split Shank Ring set in Platinum

7.13 ct Cushion Diamond Split Shank Ring set in Platinum Forevermark by Premier Gem 7.04 ct Exceptional Cushion Diamond Ring with Halo set in Platinum

7.04 ct Exceptional Cushion Diamond Ring with Halo set in Platinum Forevermark by Devotion Diamond Studs set in 18k White Gold 4.08 ctw

Who: Athlete and Academy Award Presenter Serena Williams

THE LOOK:

Forevermark by Rahaminov Asscher Diamond Drop Earrings set in Platinum 46.38 ctw

Asscher Diamond Drop Earrings set in Platinum 46.38 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov 8.45 ct Movál Diamond Ring set in Platinum 10.32 ctw

8.45 ct Movál set in Platinum 10.32 ctw Forevermark by Premier Gem Emerald Diamond Ring set in Platinum 10.02 ctw

set in Platinum 10.02 ctw Forevermark Black Label Collection Five Row Bracelet with Black Label Square Diamonds set in Platinum 61.72 ctw

Five Row Bracelet with Black Label Square Diamonds set in Platinum 61.72 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Line Bracelet set in Platinum 27.02 ctw

Who: Actor and Academy Award Presenter Amandla Stenberg

THE LOOK:

Forevermark Alchemy™ Collection by Jade Trau Envoy Pear Diamond Medallion Necklace set in 18k Yellow Gold

Envoy Pear Diamond Medallion Necklace set in Yellow Gold Forevermark by OM Jewellers Flower Diamond Drop Earrings set in 18k White and Yellow Gold 1.35 ctw

Flower Diamond Drop Earrings set in White and Yellow Gold 1.35 ctw Forevermark Black Label Collection Three- Stone Ring with Black Label Square, Round and Cushion Diamonds set in 18k Yellow Gold 3.05 ctw

Producer Tonya Lewis Lee in Forevermark at the 2019 Academy Awards

THE LOOK:

Forevermark by Narayan Jewellers Diamond Drop Necklace set in 18k Rose and White Gold

Diamond Drop Necklace set in Rose and White Gold Forevermark by Narayan Jewellers Asymmetrical Diamond Earrings set in 18k Rose and White Gold

SOURCE Forevermark