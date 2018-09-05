Serendipity Labs Coworking to Open First of Nine Locations in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity Labs Coworking has announced that the first of its nine Phoenix locations is scheduled to open in January of 2019. The 32,000 sq. ft. shared workplace will encompass the entire second floor of 2801 Camelback Road in the highly-anticipated mixed-use Camelback Collective project by Holuloa LaPour that also includes a boutique hotel and retail component.

The Phoenix-area Serendipity Labs will meet the same premium design standards as this Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Lab. The company uses only low volatile organic compound (VOC) paint and nontoxic materials. All carpet is 100% recyclable. (Photo credit: Serendipity Labs)

"Serendipity Labs provides a level of service unmatched in the coworking industry and is a good complement to the world-class hospitality provided at the AC Hotel by Marriott in the project," says Jeff LaPour, president of LaPour Partners, the developer. "Their professional flexible offices and team rooms pair with development's on-site hotel amenities to make an ideal combination for the area."

Serendipity Labs attracts established companies from all sectors including healthcare, finance and technology. Its high level of service, technical security and regulatory compliance supports teams from 2 to 100 with private workspaces. Each Lab can also hold meetings and events for up to 100. The average age of a member is 40 and more than one-third are women. Their mobile app gives members the freedom to use every Serendipity Labs location across the county to confidently collaborate with colleagues and meet with clients.

Thoughtfully designed collaborative and social areas encourage interaction. Abundant natural light from the floor to ceiling windows of the Camelback Collective will make each day welcoming and inviting. Every Lab supports today's workstyles with sit-stand desks, focus rooms for privacy, and wellness rooms for nursing mothers and for prayer and meditation. Curated art shows from local artists and member-only events create an environment that is engaging and inspiring.

JLL predicts that flexible space in the U.S., currently less than 5% percent of the office inventory, will rise to 30 percent by 2030. Serendipity Labs is meeting that demand through company-owned, managed and franchised locations across the US. Serendipity Labs Phoenix–Camelback will be a corporate-owned Lab. The previously announced eight additional locations in Maricopa County will be owned and operated by an area development partner. LaPour Partners was represented by Cushman Wakefield's Pat Boyle, director, and Jerry Roberts, executive managing director. Serendipity Labs was represented by the JLL Phoenix office with Jenna Borcherding, associate; Trevor Pratt, vice president; and John Pierson, managing director. Michael Berman, managing director from the JLL Manhattan office, also collaborated.

"The way we work is changing. With distributed teams and ever-changing workforce requirements, businesses of all sizes need flexible workplaces that are professional and inspiring," says John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs. "The Camelback Collective location is part of our network's westward expansion that already includes multiple locations Los Angeles and Denver. We look forward to being part of this spectacular new development and serving the needs of the Phoenix business community."

With 29 locations open or under lease commitment and over 125 more under development, Serendipity Labs is one of the largest and fastest-growing coworking networks. The company has attracted over $100 million from institutional investors and area development partners to expand its brand and network. Each location has office suites that can accommodate up to 100 people, team rooms, individual offices, dedicated desks, unassigned coworking, and day passes. Private focus rooms for phone calls and privacy, wellness rooms, a work lounge, Lab Café, studios with full A/V capabilities, and tech support is complimentary at each Lab. The IT platform provides usage metrics and meets security and compliance standards for HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, PCI-DSS, and GLBA. Every Lab is ADA compliant. Corporate memberships with centralized billing and contract portability allow for easy reassignment of employee memberships. Pre-open offers are available.

