Serendipity3 and Selena Gomez Bring Hotel Transylvania to Life With New Spooky Sundae

Drac and the pack are back and serving up a spooky sundae featuring Serendipity Brands' famous Unicorn Bliss Sundae flavor that includes vanilla ice cream with pink and blue cookie dough pieces and a glittery swirl. The "monsterfication ray" adds strawberry topping, drizzles of hot fudge, a topping of black sprinkled whipped cream, black sugar blossoms, and "Dracula teeth" biting into this monstery mash.

"With the final chapter of Hotel Transylvania being released, I wanted to do something special with my friends at Serendipity3. We created the spooky sundae which you can check out in their New York City restaurant or recreate it at home. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do," said Selena Gomez.

The new Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Sundae comes just under two years after Selena Gomez became an owner, investor, and partner in Serendipity3 and Serendipity Brands . Known for its popular dishes and decadent desserts, Serendipity3 has captivated millions of patrons since its inception, with a celebrity following including Cher, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, and more. Serendipity3 has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item, Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, the iconic secret blend of 14 exotic cocoas.

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

To recreate the sundae at home, Serendipity Brands' Unicorn Bliss Sundae pints are available via GoPuff , Amazon Fresh or SerendipityBrands.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3 , the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About Serendipity Brands:

Inspired by the iconic Serendipity 3 Restaurant, Serendipity Brands is a new line of super-premium and indulgent ice cream influenced by the desserts made famous by this celebrity-loved New York City restaurant. Serendipity pints offer an indulgent mix of flavors that provide an incredible taste, perfect creamy texture and a truly decadent experience in every bite. Serendipity pints are available in an assortment of mouth-watering flavors. To learn more or find a retailer near you, visit www.SerendipityBrands.com and follow them on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for news and updates.

About Prime Video:

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports—all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

Included with Prime Video: Watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football . Enjoy series and films including Cinderella , Emmy Award-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys , limited series The Underground Railroad , and the films Sylvie's Love and Uncle Frank ; and the smash hits Coming 2 America , Tom Clancy's Without Remorse , The Tomorrow War , Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan , Upload , and My Spy , as well as Emmy- and Golden Globe-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , Golden Globe-winner Small Axe , Academy Award-winner Sound of Metal , Golden Globe-winner and Academy Award-nominee Borat Subsequent Moviefilm , and Academy Award-nominees One Night in Miami ... and Time . Prime members also get access to licensed content.

Watch movies, series, and sports, including . Enjoy series and films including , Emmy Award-nominated satirical superhero drama , limited series , and the films and ; and the smash hits , , , , , and , as well as Emmy- and Golden Globe-winners and , Golden Globe-winner , Academy Award-winner , Golden Globe-winner and Academy Award-nominee , and Academy Award-nominees and . Prime members also get access to licensed content. Prime Video Channels: Prime members can add channels like discovery+, Paramount+, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, STARZ, and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.

Prime members can add channels like discovery+, Paramount+, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, STARZ, and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels. Rent or Buy: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.

Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members. Instant access: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV.

Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping, savings and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, prescription savings, and access to ad-free music, books and games. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime .

SOURCE Serendipity3