SERENDIPITY3 INTRODUCES FIRST EVER BRUNCH MENU AND NEW FRRROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE FLAVOR

Avocado Toast ($15.95) : includes Guacamole, Pico de Gallo , Pickled Red Onion and Cilantro

includes Guacamole, , Pickled Red Onion and Cilantro Smoked Salmon Toast ($24.95) : includes Boursin, Red Onion , Pickled Cucumber and Everything Flavors

includes Boursin, , Pickled Cucumber and Everything Flavors Ham & Bacon Omelet ($19.95) : includes Taylor Ham , Bacon and Cheddar-Jack Cheese

includes , Bacon and Cheddar-Jack Cheese Greek Omelet ($19.95) : includes Feta Cheese , Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Oregano

includes , Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Oregano Two Fried Eggs or Scrambled with Hash Browns ($19.95) : includes Choice of Taylor Ham , Bacon or Avocado

Additionally, Serendipity3 introduced a new Frrrozen Hot Chocolate flavor, Cotton Candy, joining the lineup of flavors, such as the classic, White Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Vegan-friendly and others. The new flavor features a Creamy, Dreamy Pink Cotton Candy flavored White Chocolate, Topped with a Mountain of Whipped Cream, a Fluffy Twirl of Cotton Candy and a Cherry on Top ($19.95). The restaurant has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas.

"We are excited to have Serendipity3 become a go-to brunch destination for New Yorkers and tourists, satisfying diners as we always have since we opened our doors in 1954," said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director of Serendipity3. "Our menu has grown extensively this year and we're proud to offer diners even more choice - we think they will particularly love the new Cotton Candy Frrrozen Hot Chocolate."

Known for its popular dishes and decadent desserts, Serendipity3 has captivated millions of patrons since its inception, with a celebrity following including Cher, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family and so many more. Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

